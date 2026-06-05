Delhi Police Cracks Murder Case With Cross-Border Manhunt

Delhi Police successfully apprehended Suman Kumar Jha after a two-month, multi-state manhunt, solving the murder of Ramesh Yadav in northwest Delhi following his confession to a fatal stone attack.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested Suman Kumar Jha for the murder of Ramesh Yadav in northwest Delhi.

The arrest followed a two-month-long manhunt spanning multiple Indian states and the Indo-Nepal border region.

Jha was tracked to Bihar's Madhubani after investigators learned he had fled to Nepal to evade arrest.

The accused confessed to attacking the victim with a stone while he was sleeping, following a quarrel over liquor.

Suman Kumar Jha has a prior criminal record, including a case registered under the Arms Act.

Delhi Police has arrested a man accused of murdering an acquaintance in northwest Delhi after a two-month-long manhunt that stretched across multiple states and the Indo-Nepal border region, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Suman Kumar Jha, was arrested in connection with the murder of Ramesh Yadav alias Ravan, whose body was found in March, he said.

Unravelling The Murder Mystery

According to police, an unidentified man was found in an injured condition on March 23 and was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. A case of murder was registered at Adarsh Nagar police station on March 26.

A team was formed to crack the case and analysed around 150 CCTV camera footages besides developing local and technical intelligence. "During the investigation, police established the involvement of Jha, a resident of Gurugram and a native of Nepal's Saptari district," the officer said.

Manhunt Across Borders And Confession

Police said the accused remained absconding and frequently changed his hideouts to evade arrest. Investigators received information that he had fled towards the Indo-Nepal border and was taking shelter in Nepal.

Acting on specific intelligence, the police team tracked his movements to Bihar's Madhubani.

"The accused resisted arrest and attempted to attack police personnel during the operation, but was eventually overpowered after a struggle," the officer said.

During interrogation, Jha allegedly confessed to the crime and told investigators that he quarrelled with the victim while consuming liquor a few days before the incident.

Holding a grudge, he allegedly attacked Yadav with a stone while he was sleeping, causing fatal head injuries before fleeing the spot. Police said Jha has one previous case registered against him under the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.