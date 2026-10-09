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Delhi Police Apprehends Proclaimed Offender In 2021 Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 09, 2026 21:33 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Harish Kumar alias Piluwa, a proclaimed offender who had been absconding since 2021 in a murder case, bringing a significant development to the investigation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested Harish Kumar alias Piluwa, a proclaimed offender, on October 8.
  • Kumar had been absconding since a murder case in 2021 and was declared a proclaimed offender on May 19, 2022.
  • The murder occurred on November 21, 2021, when Abhishek alias Monu was taken to recover a Rs 10 lakh debt.
  • Abhishek was allegedly assaulted by Hukumchand, Sunil, and Harish with kicks, punches, and a wooden stick.
  • Hukumchand, Sunil, and Meena were previously arrested, while Harish fled and was later apprehended.

The Delhi Police has arrested a man who had been absconding since 2021 in a murder case and was declared a proclaimed offender by a court, an officer said on Friday.

Details Of The 2021 Murder Case

The accused, Harish Kumar alias Piluwa, a resident of Siraspur, was apprehended near Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar in north Delhi on October 8 following a tip-off, he said.

 

According to police, the murder took place on November 21, 2021, when Abhishek alias Monu was taken to Master Mohalla in Jeevan Park to recover a debt of Rs 10 lakh from a man identified as Hukumchand.

"A quarrel broke out between Abhishek and Hukumchand, following which Hukumchand, his brother Sunil alias Sonu and Harish allegedly assaulted Abhishek with kicks, punches and a wooden stick," a senior police officer said.

Abhishek was rushed to a hospital by a PCR team but was declared brought dead. A murder case was registered at Samaypur Badli police station.

Hukumchand, Sunil and Meena were arrested during the investigation, while Harish fled and was declared a proclaimed offender on May 19, 2022, police said. Further investigation is underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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