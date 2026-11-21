Delhi Police have apprehended a 24-year-old man, Bhagh Singh, for his alleged pivotal role in a pan-India syndicate that supplies bank accounts to cyber fraudsters and illegal online gaming networks, disrupting a major financial crime operation.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested Bhagh Singh, 24, for his alleged role in a pan-India syndicate supplying bank accounts to cyber fraudsters and illegal online gaming operators.

The investigation began after a Shahdara resident lost Rs 2.22 lakh in an online investment fraud, with Rs 80,000 traced to a syndicate-linked account.

Singh allegedly procured and supplied bank accounts and banking instruments, which were used as 'mule accounts' for illicit financial transactions.

Police recovered six mobile phones, 15 debit cards, nine cheque books, four passbooks, and nine SIM cards from Singh upon his arrest on November 18.

Further investigation is underway to identify other syndicate members and trace the complete financial trail across the country.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly operating as a key member of a pan-India syndicate involved in procuring and supplying bank accounts to cyber fraudsters, illegal online gaming operators and other unlawful financial networks, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Bhagh Singh, was arrested on November 18. Police recovered six mobile phones, 15 debit cards, nine cheque books, four passbooks and nine SIM cards from his possession, they said.

The accused is a native of Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district and was residing in Delhi's Jai Vihar area in Baprola, officials said.

Preliminary verification revealed that two bank accounts allegedly linked to the syndicate have figured in multiple cybercrime complaints registered in different parts of the country, police said.

Unravelling The Cyber Fraud Network

The investigation began after a Shahdara resident reported losing Rs 2.22 lakh to an online investment fraud. The complainant received a message on social media offering attractive returns on investments and was subsequently added to an online investment group, where fraudsters lured him with promises of high profits.

Believing their claims, he transferred money through multiple transactions, but neither the promised returns nor his invested amount was returned, following which he approached the police.

During the investigation, the police traced the money trail and found that around Rs 80,000 of the cheated amount had been transferred to a bank account maintained in the name of an enterprise.

A detailed examination of banking transactions, digital footprints, IP logs, telecom records and location-based intelligence led investigators to Singh, whose alleged role in procuring and supplying bank accounts and banking instruments to other members of the network emerged.

Modus Operandi Of The Syndicate

According to the police, the syndicate operated through a network of associates who arranged bank accounts in exchange for commissions, collected banking kits and supplied them to other members. These accounts were allegedly used as mule accounts to receive and transfer proceeds of cyber fraud, illegal online gaming and other unlawful transactions.

Singh allegedly facilitated the opening of bank accounts, collected the associated banking kits and delivered them to other syndicate members through different modes of transportation, police said.

Ongoing Investigation And Future Steps

The seized mobile phones, banking documents and other electronic devices are being examined to establish Singh's role, identify other members of the network and trace the ultimate beneficiaries of the transactions.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Cyber Police Station, Shahdara, on July 5.

Further investigation is underway to verify the bank accounts linked to complaints from across the country, establish the complete financial trail and identify other members of the alleged syndicate, police added.