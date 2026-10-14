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Uncle Arrested In Delhi For Nephew's Murder Over Financial Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 14, 2026 14:05 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Delhi Police have apprehended a 45-year-old man in Karawal Nagar for the alleged murder of his nephew, stemming from a family financial dispute.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly killing his 35-year-old nephew.
  • The incident occurred on the night of October 7 in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony due to a family-related financial dispute.
  • The accused, Harish Kumar Sharma, allegedly attacked his nephew Himanshu alias Jeet with a sharp-edged weapon.
  • A murder case was registered at the Karawal Nagar police station on October 8 after forensic evidence was collected.
  • Police recovered the alleged murder weapon, a sword, along with a mobile phone and clothes from the accused.

Delhi Police has arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly killing his 35-year-old nephew over a family-related financial dispute in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar, officials said on Wednesday.

Investigation Leads To Arrest

Harish Kumar Sharma allegedly attacked his nephew Himanshu alias Jeet with a sharp-edged weapon following a verbal altercation on the night of October 7 in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony, police said.

 

Sharma was rushed to the JPC Hospital by his family, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

A murder case was registered at the Karawal Nagar police station on October 8 after a forensic team collected evidence from the crime scene, the officials said.

During the investigation, police traced and arrested Sharma and recovered a sword allegedly used in the crime, a mobile phone, and clothes worn by the accused during the incident at his instance, police said.

Sharma has no previous criminal involvement, they said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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delhi policekarawal nagarmurder arrestfinancial disputeharish kumar sharma

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