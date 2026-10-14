Uncle Arrested In Delhi For Nephew's Murder Over Financial Dispute

Delhi Police have apprehended a 45-year-old man in Karawal Nagar for the alleged murder of his nephew, stemming from a family financial dispute.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly killing his 35-year-old nephew.

The incident occurred on the night of October 7 in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony due to a family-related financial dispute.

The accused, Harish Kumar Sharma, allegedly attacked his nephew Himanshu alias Jeet with a sharp-edged weapon.

A murder case was registered at the Karawal Nagar police station on October 8 after forensic evidence was collected.

Police recovered the alleged murder weapon, a sword, along with a mobile phone and clothes from the accused.

Delhi Police has arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly killing his 35-year-old nephew over a family-related financial dispute in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar, officials said on Wednesday.

Investigation Leads To Arrest

Harish Kumar Sharma allegedly attacked his nephew Himanshu alias Jeet with a sharp-edged weapon following a verbal altercation on the night of October 7 in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony, police said.

Sharma was rushed to the JPC Hospital by his family, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

A murder case was registered at the Karawal Nagar police station on October 8 after a forensic team collected evidence from the crime scene, the officials said.

During the investigation, police traced and arrested Sharma and recovered a sword allegedly used in the crime, a mobile phone, and clothes worn by the accused during the incident at his instance, police said.

Sharma has no previous criminal involvement, they said.