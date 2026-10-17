Kerala Man Arrested By Delhi Police In Cyber Fraud Case

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a 43-year-old man in Kerala, Raju, for his alleged role in a significant cyber fraud case involving Rs 1.96 lakh in unauthorised bank transactions.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested a 43-year-old man in Kerala on Saturday for alleged involvement in a cyber fraud case.

The accused, identified as Raju from Kozhikode, was linked to unauthorised transactions totalling Rs 1.96 lakh from a woman's joint bank account.

Investigation revealed Rs 98,001 was transferred to Raju's account, which was connected to six cybercrime complaints.

Raju allegedly admitted to withdrawing the money and giving it to an unidentified person during interrogation.

Further investigation into the cyber fraud case is currently underway.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 43-year-old man in Kerala for his alleged involvement in a cyber fraud case registered at West Delhi's Mayapuri police station, officials said on Saturday.

Cyber Fraud Investigation Details

Police identified the accused as Raju, a Kozhikode resident.

Police opened the probe after a woman filed a complaint on June 6, reporting unauthorised transactions from her joint bank account.

The investigating team examined bank records and transaction details available on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). A police officer said, "Two transactions of Rs 98,001 and Rs 98,002, totalling around Rs 1.96 lakh, were identified."

The investigation revealed that Rs 98,001 had been transferred to a bank account maintained in the accused's name, police said.

The account was linked to six cybercrime complaints, including the present case, they said.

During interrogation, Raju allegedly said he withdrew the money and handed it to an unidentified person, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway, police said.