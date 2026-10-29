Delhi Police Uncover Fake Russian Embassy Job Scam

Delhi Police have busted a sophisticated online recruitment scam, arresting two individuals who allegedly duped Indian job seekers through a fake Russian Embassy website, highlighting the growing threat of cyber fraud.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested two men on Thursday for allegedly duping Indian job seekers via a fake Russian Embassy recruitment website.

The accused created a fraudulent website, embassytest.com, and used fake profiles to offer fictitious jobs, collecting registration and examination fees.

The scam came to light after the Embassy of the Russian Federation in India lodged a complaint, leading to an FIR on June 24.

One accused, Aman Kumar, allegedly operated the fraud from the UK after travelling there in December 2025, and was arrested on October 26 when he visited his hometown.

Authorities have identified around 50 suspicious transactions, mostly for about Rs 875 each, with at least 17 job seekers suspected of being duped.

Two men have been arrested for allegedly duping Indian job seekers through a fake Russian Embassy recruitment website, with the Delhi Police identifying around 50 suspicious transactions in the case, officials said on Thursday.

The accused allegedly created a fraudulent website, embassytest.com, and used fake recruiter profiles, email accounts, LinkedIn profiles and WhatsApp communications to offer fictitious employment opportunities and collect registration and examination fees from job seekers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said.

The case came to light after the Embassy of the Russian Federation in India lodged a complaint over the misuse of its identity to offer fake job opportunities. Police registered an FIR at the Cyber Police Station of the New Delhi district on June 24 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Modus Operandi Of The Scam

Police said the accused individuals have been identified as Aman Kumar (25), a Vaishali resident, and Vivek Kumar, a Darbhanga resident, both from Bihar.

Police said the investigation analysed technical records, IP logs, telecom details, and financial transactions, which revealed the use of UK-based payment infrastructure through Stripe and PayPal.

Officials said Aman, a BBA graduate working as a stock control analyst in Middlesbrough, UK, travelled there in December 2025 and allegedly operated the fraud from there.

Arrests And Ongoing Investigation

Police said they arrested him on October 26 when he visited his hometown.

They said an examination of the recovered electronic devices revealed the fraudulent website's domain-management account, incriminating email accounts, and recruitment-related correspondence. Authorities have identified around 50 suspicious transactions so far, mostly for about Rs 875 each. Officials said at least 17 job seekers are suspected of being duped.

Police have recovered two mobile phones and two SIM cards, including one UK-based SIM card, along with digital records linked to the website, payment transactions and communications.

Police have taken the accused into custody on remand, and further investigation is underway to identify more victims, establish the total amount cheated, trace the beneficiaries of the transactions and ascertain the possible involvement of other persons.