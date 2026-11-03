Delhi Police Nab Notorious Drug Peddler With Narcotics In Rohini

Delhi Police have apprehended a 28-year-old alleged drug peddler in Rohini, seizing a significant quantity of narcotic tablets and injectable medicines, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the capital.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested 28-year-old Pankaj alias Kaua alias Kanchi, an alleged drug peddler, on November 1.

The arrest took place in Sector 30, Rohini, following a tip-off about drug supply.

Police recovered 117 Buprenorphine and Naloxone sublingual tablets and 28 vials of Pheniramine Maleate injection.

The accused is involved in around 10 previous criminal cases, including attempt to murder and Arms Act violations.

Pankaj has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Delhi Police has arrested a 28-year-old alleged drug peddler involved in around 10 criminal cases in northwest Delhi's Rohini with 117 narcotic tablets and 28 vials of an injectable medicine, officials said on Tuesday.

Details Of The Arrest And Seizure

Pankaj alias Kaua alias Kanchi was arrested on November 1 following a tip-off that he would arrive in Sector 30, Rohini, to supply intoxicant injections and narcotic medicines, police said.

A team laid a trap on the main road and intercepted the accused when he arrived on a scooter carrying a black bag, they said.

During a search, 117 Buprenorphine and Naloxone sublingual tablets and 28 vials of Pheniramine Maleate injection were recovered from his possession, police said.

The accused, who could not produce any documents to justify the possession, has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Shahbad Dairy police station, they said.

Pankaj, a resident of Shahbad Dairy, was previously involved in around 10 criminal cases, including for attempt to murder, and under the Arms Act and the NDPS Act.

Police have seized the scooter and the bag used by the accused, the officials said.