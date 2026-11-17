Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Rohit, an alleged member of the notorious Bhola gang, who was actively sought under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in northwest Delhi.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested Rohit, an alleged member of the Bhola gang, who was wanted under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Rohit, also known as Mohit alias Sniper, was apprehended on Monday in northwest Delhi's Jahangir Puri.

The accused had been associated with the Bhola gang since 2023 and developed close links with its leader.

Rohit was previously arrested in a 2024 firing incident in Jahangir Puri and released on March 12, before going into hiding for the MCOCA case.

Delhi Police has arrested an alleged member of the Bhola gang wanted under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in northwest Delhi's Jahangir Puri, officials said on Tuesday.

Details Of The Arrest And Gang Affiliation

Rohit (22) alias Mohit alias Sniper, who was arrested on Monday based on a tip-off, had been evading arrest after his name surfaced in the MCOCA case registered at the Jahangir Puri police station, they said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had been associated with the Bhola gang since 2023 after coming into contact with its members through Sahil, the son of Mukesh alias Bhola, police said.

Rohit gradually developed close links with Bhola and started working for the gang.

His name had also surfaced in an FIR in a 2024 firing incident in Jahangir Puri, for which he was arrested before being released on March 12, police said.

However, he went into hiding after learning about his implication in the MCOCA case, they said.