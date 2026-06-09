Delhi Police Nabs Absconding Bawaria Gang Member

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Jaiparkash alias Bittu, a long-absconding proclaimed offender and active member of the notorious Bawaria gang, who was wanted in numerous criminal cases across multiple states.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested Jaiparkash alias Bittu, a proclaimed offender linked to the notorious Bawaria gang, after years on the run.

Jaiparkash, 50, was wanted in five cases including attempt to murder, robbery, and snatching across Delhi.

Police used technical surveillance, including ICJS and e-Prisons portal, to track and apprehend him in Sant Nagar market.

The Bawaria gang is known for targeting women with gold ornaments on trains and frequently changing addresses to evade arrest.

Jaiparkash has a criminal history of 32 cases across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, and a probe is ongoing to trace other gang members.

Delhi Police has arrested a proclaimed offender facing multiple cases with alleged links to the Bawaria gang, who was absconding for years, officials said on Tuesday.

Jaiparkash alias Bittu (50), a native of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, was wanted in five cases, including for attempt to murder, robbery, snatching and under the Arms Act registered at different police stations in Delhi, police said.

How Police Tracked The Bawaria Gang Member

According to police, a tip-off about the movement of an active member of the Bawaria gang was received on June 5. Using technical surveillance, including the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), the e-Prisons portal and local intel, a team from the Burari police station in north Delhi tracked and arrested Jaiparkash in the Sant Nagar market area the same day, police said.

During verification, the accused was found to be a proclaimed offender wanted in five criminal cases, including a 2013 snatching case, an attempt to murder case, a robbery and cheating case, and cases registered at Hauz Khas and Mehrauli police stations. Various Delhi courts also issued non-bailable warrants against Jaiprakash, police said.

Bawaria Gang's Modus Operandi Revealed

During interrogation, Jaiparkash disclosed that he was an active member of the Bawaria gang and had been living in rented accommodations in Mukundpur and nearby areas with other gang members. The gang members frequently travelled to different states and allegedly targeted women wearing gold ornaments on trains. After committing the offence, they would change their addresses regularly to evade arrest, police said.

Jaiparkash shifted to Delhi around two decades ago and had been living with his family in Mukundpur for the last four months before his arrest. According to police records, the accused is a school dropout with a criminal history of 32 cases registered in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other states, police said. A probe is underway to identify and trace the other members of the gang, they added.