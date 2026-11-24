Delhi Police have apprehended three individuals from Punjab in connection with a sophisticated Rs 24 lakh cyber investment fraud that exploited online schemes and involved international operators and cryptocurrency transactions.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Three men from Punjab were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly facilitating a cyber investment fraud worth approximately Rs 24 lakh.

The victim, a Karawal Nagar resident, was lured into an online investment scheme promising high returns but was later asked for additional deposits when attempting to withdraw funds.

Investigation revealed that the perpetrators operated from abroad, with Rs 3.01 lakh of the cheated amount traced to a woollen mill's bank account in Amritsar.

The accused, Bagicha, Dharminder Singh Brar, and Parbodh Kumar, allegedly provided bank accounts for routing fraud proceeds, including via cryptocurrency.

At least 18 complaints from across the country have been linked to the beneficiary bank account involved in the scam.

Three men have been arrested for allegedly facilitating a cyber investment fraud worth around Rs 24 lakh by providing bank accounts to route the cheated money, police said on Tuesday.

Unravelling The Cyber Fraud Network

The accused, identified as Bagicha (26), Dharminder Singh Brar (37) and Parbodh Kumar (59), are residents of Punjab, they said.

The case was registered in northeast Delhi on September 15 following a complaint by a Karawal Nagar resident, who alleged that he was cheated of around Rs 24 lakh through an online investment scheme.

The complainant was lured into investing through a group that promised lucrative returns. Initially, the platform displayed substantial profits, but when he tried to withdraw the money, he was asked to deposit additional amounts on various pretexts, a senior police officer said.

Investigation revealed that the persons who allegedly induced the victim were operating from abroad. A probe into the money trail showed that Rs 3.01 lakh of the cheated amount was transferred to a bank account maintained in the name of a woollen mill in Amritsar.

Police apprehended Bagicha from a hotel in Gurugram and subsequently arrested Brar in Abohar, Punjab. Parbodh Kumar, the account holder, was arrested on November 23, the officer said.

Four mobile phones were recovered from the accused. Police said the trio allegedly facilitated bank accounts for receiving and transferring cyber fraud proceeds in exchange for commissions, including through cryptocurrency transactions.

At least 18 complaints from across the country have been linked to the beneficiary bank account, police said. Further investigation is underway.