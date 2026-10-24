Three Arrested In Rs 62 Lakh Commercial Fraud Cases

Delhi Police have apprehended three individuals in connection with two significant commercial fraud cases, uncovering a total defrauded amount of Rs 62.68 lakh involving garment suppliers and a medical supplies firm.

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Key Points Three individuals were arrested on Saturday in New Delhi for two separate commercial fraud cases amounting to Rs 62.68 lakh.

Musheer Khan and Shahrukh alias Mohd Ishak allegedly defrauded garment traders of Rs 45 lakh by obtaining goods on credit and failing to pay.

Aslam, 28, was arrested for cheating a medical supplies firm of Rs 17.68 lakh using fabricated bank transfer screenshots.

Police are investigating Aslam's links to similar cheating cases in Maharashtra and Rajasthan, and his involvement in cricket betting losses.

The proprietor of M/s Swastik Surgicals, Ramesh Chandra Jasuja, is being investigated for purchasing the fraudulently obtained medical goods at a reduced price.

Three people have been arrested in two separate cases of alleged commercial fraud involving wholesale garment suppliers and a medical supplies firm, with the total defrauded amount estimated to be Rs 62.68 lakh, police said on Saturday.

Two of the accused allegedly procured clothes worth around Rs 45 lakh from garment traders on credit and failed to clear payments, while the third allegedly cheated a medical supplier by obtaining disposable medical items worth Rs 17.68 lakh using fabricated screenshots purportedly showing successful bank transfers, they said.

Garment Fraud Case Uncovered

In the garment suppliers' case, registered at Okhla Industrial Area police station, the accused allegedly contacted traders through a wholesaler online platform, placed orders and obtained garments on credit.

Cheques and other payments issued towards the outstanding dues were allegedly dishonoured.

Despite repeated calls and messages from the suppliers, the accused allegedly failed to pay the dues and later became unresponsive. Their office and factory premises were subsequently found closed, while their mobile phones were switched off, according to police.

The two accused have been identified as Musheer Khan, a resident of Sarai Kale Khan, and Shahrukh alias Mohd Ishak, a resident of Maujpur, police said.

During investigation, police found that Khan had previously worked as a wholesale garment salesman and was familiar with business practices of garment traders. His alleged involvement in a similar case registered in 2023 is also being examined, they said.

Two mobile phones allegedly used in the offence were seized for digital examination. Both accused were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody, police said.

Medical Supplies Cheating Scheme

In the second case, police arrested Aslam, 28, from Alwar in Rajasthan for allegedly cheating an Okhla-based medical supplies firm of Rs 17.68 lakh.

The case was registered after a complaint was received on January 19 alleging that disposable medical items worth around Rs 17.68 lakh were procured from M/s Krishna Enterprises using fabricated screenshots purportedly showing successful bank transfers.

A police team conducted technical surveillance and analysed available leads to trace Aslam, who allegedly attempted to evade detection by switching off his mobile phone, officials said.

During preliminary interrogation, police found that Aslam had worked as a technician assistant at a government hospital in Alwar and was familiar with medical equipment. He allegedly suffered substantial financial losses in cricket betting before resorting to cheating to obtain money, they said.

Ongoing Investigations And Suspect Links

Police are also verifying his suspected links to similar cheating cases in Maharashtra, where suppliers were allegedly identified through a wholesaler online platform, and goods were procured through fraudulent means.

His alleged involvement in cases registered in Rajasthan and proceedings under Negotiable Instruments Act is also being examined.

During interrogation, Aslam allegedly disclosed that he had sold the medical supplies to M/s Swastik Surgicals in Ramesh Nagar-Mansarovar Garden area of Delhi at a substantially reduced price.

The proprietor, Ramesh Chandra Jasuja, 67, has been asked to join the investigation and produce the articles for verification.

According to police, the goods were allegedly purchased for around Rs 6-7 lakh against their stated value of approximately Rs 17 lakh. His role and circumstances surrounding the purchase are being examined, they said.