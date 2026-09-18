Delhi Police Arrest Ranchi Man In Financial Cheating Case

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Sanju Mishra in Ranchi, Jharkhand, in connection with a significant financial cheating case, with investigations now focusing on his business dealings and bank accounts.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested Sanju Mishra from Ranchi, Jharkhand, for alleged financial cheating.

Mishra, also known as Tuntun Mishra, is accused in a fraud case involving his business partner, Anup Garg.

An FIR was filed against him in Delhi under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Delhi High Court had previously rejected his bail application.

Authorities are currently investigating his bank accounts and the fraud's operational methods.

Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man from Jharkhand's Ranchi district who was wanted in a case of alleged financial cheating, police said.

Details Of The Arrest And Case

The accused, arrested from the Ratu police station area, has been identified as Sanju Mishra alias Tuntun Mishra, a resident of Gandhi Nagar under Kanke police station.

"Delhi Police officers arrived here to arrest Mishra in connection with a case of financial cheating involving his business partner Anup Garg. They will take him to Delhi on transit remand on Saturday. He runs a power tools business under a private limited company," DSP (Headquarters-2) Ajay Aryan told PTI.

An FIR was registered against Mishra at Punjabi Bagh police station in Delhi in 2025 under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the officer said.

The Delhi High Court has already rejected his bail plea, police said.

Police are now analysing his bank accounts, investigating the alleged fraud's modus operandi and looking into other associates linked to the case, another official said.