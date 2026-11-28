Delhi Police has successfully apprehended Amandeep Singh, a 27-year-old man declared a proclaimed offender in a significant rape case, following an extensive search that led to his arrest in Gurugram.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested Amandeep Singh, 27, who was declared a proclaimed offender in a rape case registered at Nihal Vihar police station.

Singh was apprehended on November 25 from a company in Sector 30, Gurugram, after specific information was received.

A court at Tis Hazari had declared him a proclaimed offender on October 7, 2026, for failing to appear before the investigating officer and the court.

The case originated in 2025 when his sister-in-law accused Singh of repeatedly raping her and criminal intimidation.

Singh initially joined the investigation but stopped appearing before the investigating officer in April 2025 and subsequently went into hiding.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 27-year-old man who was declared a proclaimed offender in a rape case registered at Nihal Vihar police station, an officer said on Saturday.

Details Of The Case And Arrest

The accused, identified as Amandeep Singh, was apprehended from a company in Gurugram, the officer said. Singh was wanted in an FIR registered on January 9, 2025.

A court at Tis Hazari had declared him a proclaimed offender on October 7, 2026, after he failed to appear before the investigating officer and the court despite due process of law.

According to police, the case originated in 2025 when a woman, who had married the accused's elder brother in 2024, accused Singh of repeatedly raping her, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

Initially, Singh joined the investigation but stopped appearing before the investigating officer in April 2025. He subsequently shifted to Vishnu Garden in Delhi to live with his brother, police said.

Despite repeated opportunities and judicial proceedings, he neither joined the investigation nor appeared before the court, following which he was declared a proclaimed offender.

The Crime Branch launched efforts to trace him. On November 25, a team received specific information about his presence at a company in Sector 30, Gurugram.

At around 12.10 pm, the team spotted Singh. When approached, he allegedly attempted to conceal his identity and mislead the police personnel.

He was subsequently brought to the Crime Branch office in Dwarka for questioning and verification and was apprehended. Further investigation into the matter is underway.