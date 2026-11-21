Police have apprehended a 30-year-old man in Punjab for allegedly defrauding a woman of Rs 6.55 lakh through a dating app scam, highlighting the growing risks of online romance fraud.

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Key Points A 30-year-old man, Vipul Pawar, was apprehended from Abohar, Punjab, for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 6.55 lakh.

Pawar befriended the victim on a dating app, gained her trust, and induced her to transfer money through fraudulent transactions.

Police recovered two mobile phones used in the crime and traced the accused to Abohar using bank account details and digital leads.

The accused allegedly used multiple SIM cards to conceal his identity and was arrested last week after technical surveillance.

Further investigation revealed Pawar had previously been arrested by Jaipur Police in 2023 in connection with another cybercrime case.

A 30-year-old man has been apprehended from Punjab's Abohar for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 6.55 lakh after befriending her on the dating app, police said on Saturday.

Dating App Fraudster Apprehended

The accused, identified as Vipul Pawar, allegedly gained the woman's trust through online conversations before inducing her to transfer money through fraudulent transactions, they said.

Two mobile phones allegedly used in the commission of the crime have been recovered from him, police said.

The case came to light after the woman lodged a complaint alleging that she had been cheated of around Rs 6.55 lakh. An FIR was registered at Cyber police station in Dwarka on March 20 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During the investigation, the police analysed beneficiary bank account details and other digital leads to trace the accused to Abohar in Punjab's Fazilka district.

The accused allegedly used multiple SIM cards to conceal his identity and evade police tracking. Technical surveillance and analysis of the phone numbers helped the investigating team establish his location, following which a team was sent to Abohar and arrested him last week, police said.

Further investigation revealed that Pawar had earlier been arrested by Jaipur Police in Rajasthan in connection with a cybercrime case registered in 2023, they added.

Further investigation is underway to examine the financial and digital trail and ascertain his possible involvement in other similar cyber fraud cases.