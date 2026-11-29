Delhi Police has successfully apprehended five alleged members of the notorious Rohit Godara-Lipin Nehra gang, disrupting their network involved in illegal firearms supply, extortion, and logistical support for criminal activities across Delhi and Haryana.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested five alleged members of the Rohit Godara-Lipin Nehra gang, recovering five illegal firearms, ammunition, and two SUVs on Sunday.

The accused were involved in supplying illegal firearms, identifying businessmen for extortion, and delivering proceeds under the direction of foreign-based gangsters Rohit Godara and Lipin Nehra.

The operation began on October 5, leading to arrests in Dwarka, Bijwasan-Chhawla Road, Badli (Haryana) on November 9, Tihar Jail on October 22, and Gurugram on November 22.

One arrested member, Rajesh, was previously sentenced to life imprisonment in two murder cases and was released from jail in July this year.

The investigation is linked to an extortion case registered in Gurugram in May 2024, where Haryana Police had already arrested 35 accused.

The Delhi Police has arrested five alleged members of the Rohit Godara-Lipin Nehra gang and recovered five illegal firearms, ammunition and two SUVs, an official said on Sunday.

Police have identified the accused as Dinesh alias Dinu (27), Pardeep (25), Rajesh alias Chotta (38), Nikhil alias Satti (34) and Naveet alias Chotu (42).

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) HGS Dhaliwal said police recovered six live cartridges, five spent cartridges, five mobile phones, a Toyota Fortuner and a Mahindra Thar.

Dhaliwal said the accused individuals were allegedly involved in supplying illegal firearms, identifying businessmen and property dealers for extortion and delivering the proceeds to gang members on the directions of foreign-based gangsters Rohit Godara and Lipin Nehra.

Operation Details And Initial Arrests

Police launched the operation on October 5 after a Crime Branch team received specific information that a gang member operating from abroad was directing his associates in India through an encrypted messaging application to carry out criminal activities in Delhi.

The team laid a trap near Urban Extension Road-II in Dwarka and intercepted a Mahindra Thar. Police said Pardeep tried to flee but was apprehended. A sophisticated pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from him, they said. Pardeep told police that Dinesh, a resident of Bhiwani in Haryana, had allegedly supplied him with the firearm. Police subsequently intercepted a Toyota Fortuner near Bijwasan-Chhawla Road, arrested Dinesh and recovered a pistol, two live cartridges and five spent cartridges from the vehicle's dashboard.

Key Accused And Their Backgrounds

Dinesh later led police to Rajesh, who was arrested in Badli, Haryana's Jhajjar district, on November 9. A revolver was recovered from him, police said.

Rajesh had allegedly been involved in several murder cases and was sentenced to life imprisonment in two cases, including the killing of a village sarpanch. He was released from jail in July this year and subsequently came in contact with Dinesh, police said.

The Crime Branch arrested Nikhil, who was lodged in Tihar Jail, on October 22, while Naveet was apprehended from Gurugram on November 22. Two single-shot pistols were recovered at Naveet's instance.

Gang Activities And Ongoing Investigation

Police said Pardeep and Dinesh collected information about prominent businessmen and property dealers in Gurugram and adjoining areas of Delhi and forwarded it to gang members for extortion purposes.

Dinesh, a former national-level boxer who studied up to Class 12, had started a Wi-Fi business in Farrukhnagar before coming into contact with criminal elements. He allegedly joined the gang to further his business interests and later became involved in supplying illegal firearms.

The accused were also involved in arranging hideouts, procuring weapons and providing logistical support to gang members for extortion and targeted killings, police said.

The investigation is linked to an extortion case registered at Farrukhnagar police station in Gurugram in May 2024. Haryana Police had earlier arrested 35 accused and filed a chargesheet in that case.

Police registered a separate case at the Crime Branch police station on October 6 in connection with the recoveries. Further investigation is underway.