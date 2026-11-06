Delhi Police Special Cell Nabs Drug Smuggler Absconding For Eight Years

Discover how the Delhi Police Special Cell successfully apprehended Darbara Singh alias Billa, a notorious 56-year-old drug smuggler, in Patiala after he evaded authorities for eight years following a 2017 heroin seizure case.

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Key Points Darbara Singh alias Billa, a 56-year-old alleged drug smuggler, was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell in Patiala, Punjab, after eight years on the run.

He was declared a Proclaimed Offender by a Delhi court in October 2018 after failing to surrender following interim bail in a 2017 heroin seizure case.

Singh evaded arrest by frequently changing hideouts across multiple states and assuming different identities, including "Darwara Ram."

Interrogation revealed his involvement in the narcotics trade for nearly three decades, having entered the illegal business in 1996 as a carrier.

He has a criminal history dating back to 1987, with multiple convictions in NDPS cases, and had previously absconded while on parole.

A 56-year-old alleged drug smuggler, who had been absconding for eight years after jumping interim bail in a 2017 heroin seizure case, has been arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell from Patiala in Punjab, officials said.

Eight-Year Manhunt Concludes

The accused, identified as Darbara Singh alias Billa, was declared a Proclaimed Offender by a Delhi court in October 2018 after he failed to surrender on the expiry of his interim bail. He had allegedly been evading arrest by frequently changing his hideouts and assuming a different identity, they said.

Police apprehended him on November 3 following sustained surveillance and inputs from informers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Narra Chaitanya said.

Details Of The 2017 Heroin Case

According to police, a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Special Cell police station on May 1, 2017, after Darbara Singh and his associate Ajay alias Sandeep were apprehended with four kg of heroin. Another accused, Buta Singh, was arrested subsequently.

During the trial, Darbara Singh was granted interim bail but did not return to custody after its expiry. He was subsequently declared a Proclaimed Offender.

Evading Arrest And Criminal History

Police said the accused had left his native village and moved between Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab to evade arrest. He had also allegedly assumed the name "Darwara Ram" to conceal his identity. He was earlier staying in Phagwara and was eventually traced to Patiala through technical and manual surveillance.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had been involved in the narcotics trade for nearly three decades, having entered the illegal business in 1996 as a carrier for a Punjab-based drug supplier, police said.

His criminal history dates back to 1987, when a case under the Excise Act was registered against him in Punjab. In 1997, he was arrested along with seven others with three tonnes of poppy straw in Hoshiarpur district. The following year, he was again arrested along with four others with 1,600 kg of poppy straw in Jalandhar district.

Long-Standing Involvement In Narcotics

In 2008, he was arrested by the Salem Tabri police station in Ludhiana district for possessing 680 kg of poppy straw. He was convicted in these three NDPS cases, according to police.

Police further said that while undergoing imprisonment, he was released on parole but absconded. During this period, he came in contact with Buta Singh and shifted to heroin trafficking. He also allegedly became a consumer of the drug.

The accused, who worked as a truck driver and helper, rarely visited his family as he feared being apprehended, police said.

He has nine previous cases registered against him in Punjab under the Excise Act, NDPS Act and other provisions, including cases in which he was convicted, the police added.