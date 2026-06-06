Shootout In South Delhi: Prince Tewatia Gang Members Arrested

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended three alleged members of the notorious Prince Tewatia gang in a dramatic shootout in south Delhi's Pushp Vihar, foiling their extortion activities.

Key Points Three alleged members of the Prince Tewatia gang were arrested in south Delhi's Pushp Vihar area.

The arrests followed an exchange of fire with the police, resulting in bullet injuries to two of the accused.

The gang members were wanted in connection with a recent extortion-linked firing incident in Lado Sarai.

Two Head Constables, Sandeep and Arvind, escaped unhurt as bullets struck their protective jackets during the encounter.

Three alleged members of the Prince Tewatia gang were arrested following an exchange of fire with the police in which two accused sustained injuries in south Delhi's Pushp Vihar area, officials said on Saturday.

Police Encounter Leads To Gang Arrests

According to police, the accused were wanted in connection with a recent extortion-linked firing incident in Lado Sarai, where more than 11 rounds were allegedly fired at the residence of a businessman to intimidate him and extort money.

Acting on specific inputs, the police team laid a trap in the Pushp Vihar area. When the suspects, who were travelling on a motorcycle, were intercepted, they allegedly opened fire on the police team.

Police said the three accused fired around six rounds at the personnel, prompting retaliatory firing by the police. During the exchange of fire, two of the accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs, while the third was overpowered and apprehended.

The injured accused were identified as Rakesh and Sonu, while the third accused was identified as Bharat, police said.

During the encounter, the accused allegedly fired at Head Constables Sandeep and Arvind. However, both policemen escaped unhurt as the bullets struck their protective jackets, officials said.

The injured accused were taken to a hospital for treatment, while further investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.