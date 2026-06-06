HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Shootout In South Delhi: Prince Tewatia Gang Members Arrested

Shootout In South Delhi: Prince Tewatia Gang Members Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 06, 2026 09:17 IST

x

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended three alleged members of the notorious Prince Tewatia gang in a dramatic shootout in south Delhi's Pushp Vihar, foiling their extortion activities.

Key Points

  • Three alleged members of the Prince Tewatia gang were arrested in south Delhi's Pushp Vihar area.
  • The arrests followed an exchange of fire with the police, resulting in bullet injuries to two of the accused.
  • The gang members were wanted in connection with a recent extortion-linked firing incident in Lado Sarai.
  • Two Head Constables, Sandeep and Arvind, escaped unhurt as bullets struck their protective jackets during the encounter.

Three alleged members of the Prince Tewatia gang were arrested following an exchange of fire with the police in which two accused sustained injuries in south Delhi's Pushp Vihar area, officials said on Saturday.

Police Encounter Leads To Gang Arrests

According to police, the accused were wanted in connection with a recent extortion-linked firing incident in Lado Sarai, where more than 11 rounds were allegedly fired at the residence of a businessman to intimidate him and extort money.

 

Acting on specific inputs, the police team laid a trap in the Pushp Vihar area. When the suspects, who were travelling on a motorcycle, were intercepted, they allegedly opened fire on the police team.

Police said the three accused fired around six rounds at the personnel, prompting retaliatory firing by the police. During the exchange of fire, two of the accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs, while the third was overpowered and apprehended.

The injured accused were identified as Rakesh and Sonu, while the third accused was identified as Bharat, police said.

During the encounter, the accused allegedly fired at Head Constables Sandeep and Arvind. However, both policemen escaped unhurt as the bullets struck their protective jackets, officials said.

The injured accused were taken to a hospital for treatment, while further investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Police Nab Two Tillu Tajpuria Gang Members After Shootout
Delhi Police Nab Two Tillu Tajpuria Gang Members After Shootout
Delhi Police Arrest Two Wanted Criminals After Gunfight
Delhi Police Arrest Two Wanted Criminals After Gunfight
Gogi Gang Shooters Arrested After Shootout in Delhi
Gogi Gang Shooters Arrested After Shootout in Delhi
Delhi Police Arrest Two Alleged Neeraj Bawana Gang Members
Delhi Police Arrest Two Alleged Neeraj Bawana Gang Members
Delhi Police Nab Tillu Tajpuria Gang Members After Encounter in Rohini
Delhi Police Nab Tillu Tajpuria Gang Members After Encounter in Rohini

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

webstory image 2

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

webstory image 3

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

VIDEOS

Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur spotted together at the airport0:58

Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur spotted together at the airport

Disha Patani's One-of-a-Kind Style Steals the Spotlight1:05

Disha Patani's One-of-a-Kind Style Steals the Spotlight

PM Modi inaugurates New Terminal Building of NAMO Airport in Daman1:22

PM Modi inaugurates New Terminal Building of NAMO Airport...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO