Major Drug Bust In West Delhi: 19 Arrested, Rs 5 Crore Narcotics Seized

Delhi Police successfully dismantled a major drug supply network in west Delhi, arresting 19 individuals, including foreign nationals, and seizing narcotics worth an estimated Rs 5 crore in a targeted 96-hour operation.
Key Points
- Delhi Police arrested 19 individuals, including six foreign nationals, in a major anti-narcotics operation.
- Narcotics worth approximately Rs 5 crore were recovered during the 96-hour special drive in west Delhi.
- The operation successfully disrupted organised drug supply chains and street-level distribution networks.
- Police registered 17 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
- Significant quantities of ganja, heroin, opium, MD, MDMA, and cocaine were seized.
The Delhi Police arrested 19 people, including six foreign nationals, and recovered narcotics worth around Rs 5 crore in the illicit market during a 96-hour special operation in west Delhi, officials said on Monday.
Details Of The Anti-Narcotics Drive
Police registered 17 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act following the operation aimed at disrupting organised drug supply chains and street-level distribution networks.
Of the 17 cases, eight involved commercial quantities of narcotics and nine involved intermediate quantities, police said. Police recovered 44 kilograms of ganja, 470.92 grams of heroin/smack, 494 grams of opium, 168.5 grams of MD, 31.49 grams of MDMA and 9.58 grams of cocaine during the operation.
Officials said police seized three scooters, a motorcycle and an e-rickshaw allegedly used for transporting or supplying the narcotics.
Police said they registered cases against the arrested foreigners under relevant immigration provisions.
Police said further investigation is underway.