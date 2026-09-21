Major Drug Bust In West Delhi: 19 Arrested, Rs 5 Crore Narcotics Seized

Delhi Police successfully dismantled a major drug supply network in west Delhi, arresting 19 individuals, including foreign nationals, and seizing narcotics worth an estimated Rs 5 crore in a targeted 96-hour operation.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested 19 individuals, including six foreign nationals, in a major anti-narcotics operation.

Narcotics worth approximately Rs 5 crore were recovered during the 96-hour special drive in west Delhi.

The operation successfully disrupted organised drug supply chains and street-level distribution networks.

Police registered 17 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Significant quantities of ganja, heroin, opium, MD, MDMA, and cocaine were seized.

The Delhi Police arrested 19 people, including six foreign nationals, and recovered narcotics worth around Rs 5 crore in the illicit market during a 96-hour special operation in west Delhi, officials said on Monday.

Details Of The Anti-Narcotics Drive

Police registered 17 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act following the operation aimed at disrupting organised drug supply chains and street-level distribution networks.

Of the 17 cases, eight involved commercial quantities of narcotics and nine involved intermediate quantities, police said. Police recovered 44 kilograms of ganja, 470.92 grams of heroin/smack, 494 grams of opium, 168.5 grams of MD, 31.49 grams of MDMA and 9.58 grams of cocaine during the operation.

Officials said police seized three scooters, a motorcycle and an e-rickshaw allegedly used for transporting or supplying the narcotics.

Police said they registered cases against the arrested foreigners under relevant immigration provisions.

Police said further investigation is underway.