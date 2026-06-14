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Home  » News » Swift Justice: Delhi Court Convicts Habitual Snatcher

Swift Justice: Delhi Court Convicts Habitual Snatcher

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 14, 2026 12:45 IST

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A Delhi court has swiftly convicted habitual offender Manoj alias Monu in a mobile phone snatching case within just 19 days, highlighting the efficiency of fast-track trials in delivering justice.

Key Points

  • A 26-year-old habitual offender, Manoj alias Monu, was convicted by a Delhi court.
  • The conviction in the mobile phone snatching case occurred within 19 days of the trial's commencement.
  • Police arrested the accused on May 9 after a complaint on May 4 and recovered the stolen mobile phone.
  • The court fast-tracked the trial, utilising witness testimonies, documentary evidence, and scientific investigation.
  • The case is currently listed for arguments on sentencing following the conviction.

A 26-year-old habitual offender was convicted by a Delhi court in a mobile phone snatching case within 19 days of the commencement of trial, police said on Sunday. Manoj alias Monu, a registered bad character of Ashok Vihar police station, was found guilty by a court in Rohini on June 12, they said.

Fast-Track Justice For Mobile Snatching

According to the police, they registered a case on May 4 after Vishal Kumar complained that someone snatched his mobile phone. Following a tip-off, police arrested the accused on May 9. During the investigation, police recovered the stolen mobile phone from the accused and seized it as evidence. They filed a chargesheet before the court on May 25.

 

The court fast-tracked the trial, where the prosecution used witness testimonies, documentary evidence, and scientific investigation to establish the case, the police said. The court convicted Manoj under the relevant provisions of law. The case is now listed for arguments on sentencing.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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