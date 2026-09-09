Delhi PG operator held after building collapse, leaseholders under scanner

Following the tragic Satya Niketan building collapse that claimed seven lives, a PG operator has been arrested as police intensify their investigation into the lease agreement, construction work, and safety standards of the 'Hostel Daze' accommodation.

IMAGE: Demolition work on the building adjacent to the one that collapsed in Satya Niketan is underway, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Neeraj/ANI Photo

Key Points A PG operator, Sudhanshu, has been arrested in connection with the Satya Niketan building collapse that killed seven people.

Police are investigating the role of the PG's leaseholders, including an absconding partner, and a labour contractor involved in repair work.

The controversial rent agreement for 'Hostel Daze' PG absolved operators of responsibility for tenant casualties or damages.

The building owner, his wife, and son are in custody, with the son admitting to overseeing maintenance.

Investigators are probing alleged unauthorised additional floor construction and repairs that may have compromised the structure's integrity.

A PG operator has been arrested in connection with the collapse of a five-storey building in Delhi's Satya Niketan that left seven people dead, as police are probing the role of the leaseholders of the building on lease and the construction and repair work carried out there, sources said on Wednesday.



Sudhanshu, one of the two business partners running the 'Hostel Daze' PG, was arrested during the investigation and is being questioned by police, sources said.

Police sources said the building owner Mahesh had leased the property to Sudhanshu and his business partner Shubham Tyagi in August 2025.

The duo subsequently started operating the premises as a paying guest accommodation under the name 'Hostel Daze'.



Tyagi is currently absconding and efforts are underway to trace him, the sources said.

A labour contractor, Sanoj, has already been apprehended in connection with the case.

He is being brought from Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi for questioning over the construction and repair work carried out at the building.

Investigation Focuses On Controversial Rent Agreement

The development comes as investigators scrutinise the rent agreement under which the PG was being operated.

According to a police source, the agreement stated that the PG operators would not be responsible for any 'casualties or risk' to tenants.

It also purportedly said the hostel would not be liable to pay compensation for personal injury, loss or damage to belongings caused by circumstances beyond its control, including sealing, fire, earthquake and heavy rain.

The agreement also contained clauses related to non-refund of hostel fees and security money and empowered the operators to evict tenants for indiscipline, misconduct, non-payment of dues or other violations.

Parents and guardians were barred from entering tenants' rooms, according to the document.

Unauthorised Construction And Repairs Under Scrutiny

Police had earlier said the basement had been undergoing repairs for eight to 10 days after waste and water accumulated there following days of rain.

Repair work was also underway on the ground floor for an extension, allegedly for commercial purposes.

Building Owners In Custody Amidst Safety Concerns

On Monday, a Delhi court sent building owner Hariram, an 81-year-old retired Indian Air Force sergeant, and his 75-year-old wife Urmila to 14 days' judicial custody, while their 52-year-old son Mahesh was remanded to police custody for two days.

During questioning, Mahesh told police that he looked after the maintenance of the building on behalf of his parents, an officer had said.



The collapse occurred around 1 pm on Sunday, and police received information about it at 1.34 pm.

The structure, comprising a ground floor and four upper floors, housed several students and other residents.

According to the FIR, a local enquiry found that the building was several years old and that additional floors had been constructed allegedly for rental income.

Investigators are probing whether the additional construction had placed pressure on the existing structure.



The tragedy has triggered concerns among students living in the South Campus area over the safety of PG accommodations, with many raising questions about building standards and maintenance.