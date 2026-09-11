Delhi on high alert for BRICS meet, traffic curbs on key roads

As New Delhi hosts the high-profile BRICS Summit, discover the extensive security measures, anticipated traffic restrictions, and the arrival of global leaders impacting the city.

IMAGE: A view of Bharat Mandapam ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: @MEAIndia X/ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi is under high alert with extensive security for the BRICS Summit, involving 15,000 police and paramilitary forces.

Commuters should anticipate temporary traffic curbs, diversions, and stoppages on key routes due to VVIP convoys.

Major global leaders, including Russian and Chinese Presidents, are attending the two-day summit at Bharat Mandapam.

Security arrangements cover airports, hotels, and the summit venue, with advanced surveillance and access control.

Public transport like Delhi Metro, buses, autos, and cabs will operate, but with potential restrictions in affected areas.

Delhi is on high alert with tight security and temporary traffic curbs as India hosts top world leaders for the BRICS Summit at the Bharat Mandapam over the weekend.

With around 15,000 Delhi Police personnel, 200 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 500 CCTV cameras across Delhi, the capital is under a thick blanket of security for the two-day 18th BRICS Summit starting Saturday.

Traffic Management And Public Advisory

Delhi Traffic Police has clarified that there will be no shutdown of the city, but commuters should expect temporary stoppages, diversions and restrictions on routes used by VVIP convoys.

Traffic will continue to move normally wherever security arrangements permit, officials said, adding that stoppages during the movement of foreign dignitaries will not have a fixed duration and vehicles will be released in phases depending on the security situation and prevailing ground conditions.

Arrangements have been put in place to ensure maximum security for the visiting dignitaries while causing minimum inconvenience to the public, officials said.

"We have made elaborate arrangements by ensuring minimum inconvenience to the public. We have also issued advance advisories on traffic arrangements," a senior police officer said.

Global Leaders And Security Preparations

Russian President Vladimir Putin reached Delhi for the summit early Friday, while China has confirmed President Xi Jinping's attendance, marking his first trip to India after a seven-year gap.

The other global leaders in attendance include Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and World Health Organisation Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, among others.

Delhi Police has conducted extensive surveys of the identified routes and held coordination meetings with multiple agencies and neighbouring states, officials said.

The security arrangements will cover the airport, hotels, Bharat Mandapam and other locations the dignitaries would visit.

Impact On Commuters And Public Transport

In the New Delhi zone, more than 500 CCTV cameras, including high-resolution ones, facial recognition systems and vehicle number plate-reading cameras will provide round-the-clock surveillance through a monitoring room, the officials said.

Enhanced access control, verification, intelligence gathering, traffic management and emergency response mechanisms have also been put in place at the summit venue and hotels where the foreign dignitaries would stay.

The traffic police said more than 35 roads could be affected during the summit period.

Key roads include Mathura Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg and APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

The impact is expected to be significant for commuters travelling between Noida and central Delhi, east Delhi and central areas, and from Dwarka and west Delhi towards Dhaula Kuan, the airport and south Delhi.

The movement of the Egyptian delegation between its hotel in Saket and central Delhi could also put additional pressure on south Delhi roads, particularly during peak hours.

Managing VVIP Movements And Public Services

Officials said the scale of the summit would require multiple high-security movements each day.

A visiting leader could travel between the airport, hotel, summit venue and bilateral meetings or other engagements, resulting in around 70-80 or more high-security movements across the city in a single day.

Each movement requires separate traffic regulation, access restrictions and route coordination, making the impact on commuters significantly larger than during an ordinary VIP visit, the officials said.

The city got a preview of the arrangements on Wednesday evening when a motorcade rehearsal led to prolonged delays at several places.

Traffic was regulated at 22 diversion points during the exercise between 7 pm and 10 pm.

Nearly 4,800 traffic personnel have been deployed for the summit arrangements, officials said.

The Delhi Metro will continue to operate, although temporary restrictions at some stations or entry and exit gates may be imposed if required due to security considerations.

DTC and city buses will also operate, but routes passing through the affected areas may be diverted, curtailed or regulated.

Autos, taxis and app-based cab services will continue to operate, though their movement into the controlled or restricted areas and pick-up and drop-off arrangements may be affected.

Essential Travel And Information For Residents

Candidates appearing for UPSC, NDA, CDS and other examinations have been advised to check their examination centres and routes beforehand, carry their admit cards and identification and leave sufficiently early.

People travelling to hospitals for planned appointments have also been advised to allow additional time and check their routes in advance.

In a genuine medical emergency, commuters should immediately inform nearby traffic personnel, the officials said.

Traffic officials have coordinated with online map service providers, which will incorporate restrictions, diversions and alternate routes into their platforms in real time.

Parking on restricted and security-sensitive roads will not be permitted.

Essential services, including milk, medicines and other supplies, will be facilitated in accordance with applicable arrangements.

Police have appealed to people not to forward unverified messages on social media claiming a 'Delhi bandh' or blanket road closures and asked commuters to rely only on official updates.