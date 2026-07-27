Delhi on high alert after CJP sets Tuesday deadline on FIR withdrawal

A senior police officer said adequate deployment of Delhi police personnel and paramilitary forces would remain around Jantar Mantar and other sensitive locations in New Delhi and Central Delhi to ensure law and order is maintained.

IMAGE: Security personnel carry out cane charge to disperse the protesters during CJP protest, in New Delhi, July 20, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Heightened security deployment will remain in force across New Delhi and Central Delhi districts to maintain law and order as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) warned of fresh protests if FIRs registered against demonstrators are not withdrawn.

Key Points In a post on X, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said that they were observing a complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protestors.

Ranka said they demanded a written agreement regarding withdrawal of legal cases be shared with the outfit by Tuesday, according to the timeline provided by the government of India

The police are keeping a close watch on the situation and have strengthened security arrangements as a precautionary measure to prevent untoward incidents.

In a post on X, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said, "We are observing a complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protestors. Hundreds of students have been arrested in Bihar and Bengal, and hundreds are being surveilled/harrassed in Delhi and other states. Multiple reports are emerging in Delhi around detention of volunteers supporting protestors with logistics."

"We demand that all the FIRs against the protestors be immediately withdrawn, students be released and no future FIRs be filed (in line with our agreement) by Delhi police/Central investigative agencies/Police in BJP-allied states, FAILING WHICH WE WILL BE FORCED TO SIT ON PROTEST AGAIN."

Ranka further said they demanded a written agreement regarding withdrawal of legal cases be shared with the outfit by Tuesday, according to the timeline provided by the government of India.

Responding to the development, a senior police officer said adequate deployment of Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary forces would remain around Jantar Mantar and other sensitive locations in New Delhi and Central Delhi to ensure law and order is maintained.

"Force will be deployed to monitor the current situation and maintain law and order in and around the Jantar Mantar area. However, Jantar Mantar is a designated protest site and security always remains high there," the officer said.

The police are keeping a close watch on the situation and have strengthened security arrangements as a precautionary measure to prevent untoward incidents, the officer said.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the issue of witdrawal of FIRs against protesters was discussed during the third round of talks with the Centre before the 36-day protest at the Jantar Mantar was called off.

"In the third round of talks, we had agreed that all FIRs filed against protesters and organisers across the country would be withdrawn and no new FIR would be filed against any organiser and protester in future," he said.

Ranka said if the written agreement was not received by Tuesday and protesters and organisers arrested in connection with the agitation were not released, the outfit would be "forced to protest again".