Delhi-NCR is rapidly transforming cardiac care, establishing itself as India's premier hub for AI-enabled robotic-assisted heart surgeries, promising enhanced precision, faster patient recovery, and a significant rise in procedures by 2026.

Key Points Delhi-NCR is India's largest hub for AI-enabled robotic-assisted cardiac surgeries, with 21 installations and around 1,800 procedures performed in 2025.

The number of robotic-assisted cardiac procedures in Delhi-NCR is expected to increase by 40 per cent in 2026 due to wider adoption.

Robotic systems offer enhanced visualisation, control, and precision, leading to smaller incisions, reduced trauma, faster recovery, and shorter hospital stays.

Experts believe India could surpass the US in annual minimally invasive coronary artery bypass surgeries by 2031.

The SMICTSI 2026 conference aims to foster international collaboration and training to strengthen India's capabilities in advanced cardiac procedures.

Delhi-NCR has emerged as India's largest hub for AI-enabled robotic-assisted cardiac surgeries, with 21 robotic cardiac surgery installations and around 1,800 such procedures performed in the region in 2025, experts said on Thursday.

The number of robotic-assisted cardiac procedures in the region is expected to rise by around 40 per cent in 2026, driven by growing adoption of the technology across private and government hospitals, they said.

The developments were highlighted at the Society of Minimally Invasive Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons of India's (SMICTSI) 10th Annual Conference, being held alongside the 34th Annual Congress of the Association of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgeons of Asia (ATCSA), the 12th International Coronary Congress (ICC) and a workshop of the International Society for Minimally Invasive Cardiothoracic Surgery (ISMICS).

Delhi-NCR's Pioneering Role In Robotic Cardiac Care

Dr Yugal K Mishra, chairman, Organising Committee, SMICTSI 2026 and chairman, Manipal Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Delhi, said, "Delhi-NCR has emerged as a pioneer in robotic-assisted cardiac surgery in India because of its advanced medical infrastructure, early adoption of robotic technology and the presence of highly experienced cardiac surgical teams. We are witnessing a significant transformation in the way heart surgeries are performed, with robotics and artificial intelligence opening new possibilities for precision-driven and patient-centric treatment."

Robotic systems provide surgeons with enhanced three-dimensional visualisation, greater instrument control and highly refined surgical movements, allowing complex procedures to be performed through smaller incisions, he said.

This minimally invasive approach can reduce surgical trauma, postoperative pain and complications, while enabling faster recovery and shorter hospital stays.

"AI-supported imaging, surgical planning and clinical decision-making are further strengthening this transformation. Delhi-NCR is playing a leading role in bringing these advancements into mainstream cardiac care," Dr Mishra stated.

Growth And Advantages Of Robotic Surgery

According to experts, 87 per cent of robotic cardiac surgery installations are currently in private hospitals and 13 per cent in government hospitals. Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) accounts for the largest share of robotic-assisted cardiac procedures in Delhi-NCR.

They said the region is ahead of other major Indian cities in robotic cardiac surgery, with Bengaluru emerging as the closest follower. Experts believe the rapid expansion of robotic technology, increasing surgical expertise and growing patient acceptance could help India surpass the US in the annual number of minimally invasive coronary artery bypass surgeries by 2031.

Explaining the changing landscape of cardiac surgery, Dr Mishra further said, "The biggest advantage of robotic-assisted cardiac surgery is that it allows us to combine the surgeon's expertise with the precision and capabilities of advanced technology.

"In procedures such as robotic-assisted CABG, surgeons can operate through smaller incisions without the need for a conventional full breastbone opening in appropriately selected cases. This can translate into less postoperative discomfort, reduced surgical trauma, quicker mobilisation and an earlier return to normal activities."

Robotic platforms provide magnified three-dimensional visualisation and articulated instruments, enabling surgeons to perform delicate manoeuvres with greater control in confined surgical spaces, experts said.

India's Potential As A Global Cardiac Surgery Hub

The three-day international congress will be held from November 20-22 at Yashobhoomi under the theme "Redefining Cardiothoracic Care: Global Trends and Transformative Technologies". Around 1,200 delegates, including 300 international participants from more than 30 countries, are expected to attend.

Dr Rajneesh Malhotra, secretary, Organising Committee, SMICTSI 2026 and vice chairman and head, CTVS, Max Healthcare, Delhi, said that robotic-assisted and minimally invasive cardiac surgery are important developments that are changing the future of cardiovascular treatment.

India has the clinical talent, growing technological infrastructure and patient volumes required to become a major global centre for these advanced procedures.

"Through SMICTSI 2026, we aim to bring together international expertise, share clinical experiences, discuss technological advancements and encourage greater training opportunities for young cardiac surgeons. This collaboration will help strengthen India's capabilities and accelerate the adoption of safe, effective and affordable minimally invasive cardiac surgery," Dr Malhotra said.