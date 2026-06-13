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Home  » News » Masked Men Attack Commission Agent, Steal Rs 2 Lakh In Delhi

Masked Men Attack Commission Agent, Steal Rs 2 Lakh In Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 13, 2026 20:08 IST

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Five masked men critically injured a 55-year-old commission agent and stole Rs 2 lakh in a violent Narela Mandi attack, prompting a police investigation into a suspected business rivalry.

Key Points

  • Five masked men attacked 55-year-old commission agent Shivnath Sharma at Narela Mandi, critically injuring him with sharp-edged weapons and nail-studded sticks.
  • The assailants decamped with Rs 2 lakh from the shop after the violent assault.
  • The victim's family suspects a long-running financial dispute and business rivalry as the motive, citing previous threats and a pending cheque-bounce case.
  • Police are investigating the incident, analysing external CCTV footage of the masked men on motorcycles, as internal shop cameras were not functional.

Five masked men allegedly barged into a shop at Narela Mandi, attacked a 55-year-old commission agent with a sharp-edged weapon and nail-studded sticks, critically injuring him, and decamped with Rs 2 lakh, police said on Saturday.

Police said they received information about the attack around 6:15 pm in outer Delhi, and the victim, Shivnath Sharma, a resident of Narela, was found lying injured inside his shop with bloodstains. Police said the cash drawer was found open.

 

Motive Behind The Violent Attack

Sharma was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors stated he sustained serious injuries, including multiple fractures in one hand.

Sharma's nephew Ankit Sharma said the assailants carried axes and sticks fitted with nails. He alleged that the attackers struck his uncle repeatedly and threatened to return if certain dues were not paid. "They reportedly told him that they would return if the money was not paid. There's a financial dispute related to business transactions, and we suspect the involvement of a trader with whom there has been a long-running monetary dispute," Ankit said.

He said the family had previously received threats and that a cheque-bounce case linked to the dispute was also pending in court.

Police Investigation Underway

Police said CCTV cameras inside the shop were not functioning at the time of the incident. However, footage from cameras installed on the road outside captured five masked men travelling on two motorcycles near the spot at around 6:11 pm.

"The suspects covered their faces with a cloth and left the area. Efforts are underway to analyse additional CCTV footage to trace their route and establish their identities," a police officer said.

Police said a case has been registered, and investigators are examining all angles, including the victim family's allegations regarding a possible business rivalry behind the attack.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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