Delhi Police have finally apprehended a 54-year-old man in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, solving a 28-year-old murder case from 1998 where a youth was strangled in Budh Vihar.

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Key Points Delhi Police apprehended Ramu (54) from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a 28-year-old murder case from 1998.

Ramu had been absconding since 1998, living in Mumbai, Punjab, Bihar, and UP, and was declared a proclaimed offender in January 2000.

The victim, Mohit (22), was found strangled to death in Budh Vihar on March 13, 1998, with Ramu, a co-worker, identified as the suspect.

Police revived efforts recently, gathering intelligence and apprehending Ramu on November 21, bringing his 28-year-long abscondence to an end.

During interrogation, Ramu admitted to moving across several states, working as a labourer to evade arrest.

Delhi Police apprehended a man from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya in connection with a 28-year-old murder case in which a youth was strangled to death in outer Delhi's Budh Vihar, officials said on Monday.

Decades On The Run

Ramu (54) had been absconding since 1998 and lived in Mumbai, Punjab, Bihar and UP to evade arrest. He was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court in January 2000 after repeated attempts to trace him failed, they said.

The case dates back to March 13, 1998, when the body of Mohit (22), a native of Bihar's Madhubani district, was found dead inside a hut in Budh Vihar. The victim had ligature marks around his neck and a post-mortem confirmed that he had been strangled to death, police said.

The 1998 Murder Investigation

During the investigation, Ramu, who was at the time around 26 years old, was identified as a suspect. He was working alongside the victim at a coal shop in the area, and a quarrel between the two was suspected to be the motive behind the murder, they said.

Despite efforts by local police, Ramu could not be traced and was declared a proclaimed offender on January 24, 2000, by a court at Tis Hazari. A chargesheet against him was subsequently filed on March 30, 2000, police said.

Breakthrough In Cold Case

Police recently revived efforts to trace Ramu after receiving specific intelligence about the nearly three-decade-old case. The team obtained records from the Tis Hazari courts and Sultanpuri police station, but faced difficulties as no photograph of the accused was available in police records.

Following sustained intelligence gathering, a team apprehended Ramu from Ayodhya on November 21, bringing his 28-year-long abscondence to an end, they added.

Life As An Absconder

During interrogation, he allegedly said that he had moved across several states to evade arrest. He spent around nine years in Maharashtra's Mumbai, 12 years in Punjab and seven years in Bihar, working as a labourer before eventually settling in Ayodhya, police said.

Born in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district in 1972, Ramu had come to Delhi in search of employment and started working at the coal shop in Budh Vihar, they said.

After completing the legal formalities, he was lodged in Tihar Jail, police added.