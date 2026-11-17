Police in northeast Delhi are investigating the murder of a 26-year-old man, Sameer, suspecting it to be the latest escalation in a deadly gang rivalry between the Naseem Durrani and Haroon Saifi factions that has already claimed multiple lives.

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Key Points A 26-year-old man, Sameer, was shot dead on Monday evening in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar.

Police suspect the murder is linked to an ongoing gang rivalry between the Naseem Durrani and Haroon Saifi gangs.

This feud has previously resulted in the deaths of Raja Mewati alias Akki Don on May 26 and Rashid alias Pani Wala on June 15.

Sameer, who was allegedly involved in criminal activities, was shot by two motorcycle-borne assailants.

Investigators are probing if the killing is a continuation of the rivalry or a fresh conspiracy, with concerns of renewed violence.

The murder of a 26-year-old man in northeast Delhi is suspected to be linked to an ongoing gang rivalry between the Naseem Durrani and Haroon Saifi gangs, police sources said on Tuesday.

The police have been probing whether the killing was carried out to settle an old score, they said.

The deceased, Sameer, was allegedly involved in criminal activities and had recently been detained by the district police for questioning in connection with a criminal case. He was released after interrogation, they said.

Investigating Gang Links

Investigators suspect the involvement of the Naseem Durrani gang in the killing, which could reignite a bloody feud between the two gangs that has already claimed two lives in the area, they said.

The rivalry between the gangs over dominance in the northeast Delhi area has led to several violent confrontations in the past. On May 26, Raja Mewati alias Akki Don, maternal uncle of Haroon Saifi, was shot dead in Khajuri Khas.

Around three weeks later, on June 15, Rashid alias Pani Wala, said to be close to Naseem Durrani and his alleged financier, was shot dead in the Nehru Vihar area of Dayalpur.

Previous Incidents And Arrests

Police had arrested Ayan alias Aqib and Imran in connection with Rashid's murder. Both were allegedly associated with the Raja Mewati gang. Haroon alias Saifi, who was also wanted in the case, was arrested on June 23 following an encounter near Signature Bridge, police said.

According to police, Rashid's murder was carried out to avenge the killing of Raja Mewati.

Investigators are now examining whether Sameer's killing was another fallout of the longstanding rivalry or the result of a fresh conspiracy, sources said. There are concerns that the murder could trigger renewed violence between the rival gangs.

Details Of The Latest Attack

Sameer was shot dead on Monday evening when two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly fired around 20 rounds at him near Zero Pusta in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar, close to the local MLA camp office of Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra.

The incident was reported around 6.25 pm near Kuda Khatta, though the firing took place around 5.30 pm, police said. Sameer, a resident of Dayalpur, was travelling as a pillion rider on a scooter driven by Rizwan when the assailants approached from behind and opened fire before fleeing.

He sustained multiple bullet injuries and was rushed to the Trauma Centre at Civil Lines, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Ongoing Investigation

A crime team and a Forensic Science Laboratory team inspected the spot and collected evidence. Multiple teams have been formed to identify and arrest the assailants. Police are also examining CCTV footage to trace their movements and establish their escape route.

Police had earlier said the incident appeared to have stemmed from personal enmity between two old associates and had no political connection. Further investigation is underway.