Delhi murder: Doctor stabbed domestic help with cricket bat, gupti

A Delhi dermatologist is accused of brutally murdering his househelp in the upscale Mount Kailash area, with police investigating the role of his long-standing psychiatric disorders and a deep-seated resentment.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points A Delhi dermatologist, Dr. Manish Gupta, is accused of murdering his househelp.

The victim was allegedly bludgeoned with a cricket bat and stabbed with a 'gupti' (dagger).

Dr. Gupta, who suffers from OCD and depression, reportedly resented Meena due to perceived emotional neglect by his family.

The accused calmly surrendered to police, making no attempt to destroy evidence.

The incident has deeply shaken the local community, highlighting the tragic loss of a long-term employee.

A dermatologist accused of killing his househelp in Delhi's upscale Mount Kailash area allegedly stabbed her in the neck with a gupti (dagger) after bludgeoning her with a cricket bat at his residence, police said on Friday.

As the woman lay in blood, the doctor calmly climbed down the stairs and sat in his drawing room in clothes stained with blood. When neighbours came, he told them to call the police as he wanted to surrender.

Investigation Reveals Doctor's Mental Health Struggles

Investigators probing the murder said the accused, Dr Manish Gupta, has been suffering from a mix of psychiatric disorders, including obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and depression, for nearly two decades.

They are examining whether his deteriorating mental state triggered the brutal attack.

The victim, Meena, had been working at the Gupta household for around 20 years and was considered close to the family, particularly the doctor's wife and son, the police said.

According to investigators, Gupta had developed a deep resentment for Meena over the years, believing that despite repeatedly asking his family to dismiss her, they refused to do so because they "valued and loved her more than him."This feeling of emotional neglect and alienation is emerging as a key angle in the investigation, police sources said. There was no previous history of violent behaviour by Gupta, they said.

Details of the Brutal Attack and Surrender

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said the doctor acted alone in the murder. The police said there was also no evidence to support claims that the victim was targeted over suspicions of black magic or "negative energy".

At 11.36 am on Thursday, police got a call informing them that a woman had been murdered on the terrace of a house in Mount Kailash and was lying in a pool of blood.

When police reached the spot, they found Meena's body with severe injuries. Investigators said Gupta made no attempt to clean the blood, destroy evidence or change his clothes. Instead, he kept sitting in the drawing room downstairs and told neighbours to inform the police. "He said he wanted to surrender," a source said.

Community Reacts to Tragic Incident

The police seized the 'gupti' and the cricket bat used in the assault, and said they were going to reconstruct the sequence of the crime.

Gupta's wife, an Ayurvedic dermatologist, was not at home when the incident occurred. The accused's son got to know about it after the word spread.

Meena's killing has left the neighbourhood shaken. Locals said she had been working with the family for years and was known as a quiet and dependable woman. Her son Robin said the family was struggling to process the incident.

"She left for work as usual in the morning. Then we got a call saying she was dead. I still cannot believe it," he said.

As news spread, domestic workers, neighbours and relatives thronged the doctor's house and called for strict punishment for him. Some women who knew Meena broke down, saying she worked only to support her children.

The police are analysing CCTV footage from nearby buildings and awaiting the post-mortem report.

The killing comes barely two months after another high-profile murder in the neighbouring Kailash Hills area, where the 22-year-old daughter of an IRS officer was allegedly raped and murdered by a former domestic help.