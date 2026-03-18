Delhi Police Bust Gang Staging Firing to Extort Money

Delhi Police have apprehended three individuals who orchestrated a fake firing incident in Paschim Vihar to extort money from financiers and avoid repaying loans, falsely claiming to be targeted by foreign gangsters.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested three individuals for staging a firing incident in Paschim Vihar.

The accused planned to extort financiers and evade loan repayment by posing as victims of foreign gangsters.

The mastermind, Tapan Dass, orchestrated the scheme to avoid repaying a Rs 13 lakh loan.

A country-made pistol and other evidence were recovered, and further investigation is underway by Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police arrested three persons, including the alleged mastermind, for allegedly staging a firing incident in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar in an apparent bid to extort financiers and evade loan repayment by posing as victims of foreign-based gangsters, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Tapan Dass alias Vishwas (32), Sunny alias Bong (21) and Kamlesh alias Ganja (31), all residents of Sonia Camp in Paschim Vihar, police said.

A PCR call was received on March 15 regarding a firing incident in Paschim Vihar. On reaching the spot, police found two bullet marks on the iron gate of a restaurant and recovered two empty cartridges and bullet leads. No injuries were reported.

A case was registered at Paschim Vihar East police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, and an investigation was launched.

During the probe, CCTV footage from the area was analysed and photographs of suspects were circulated locally. Based on a tip-off, one accused, Sunny, was apprehended near Nihal Vihar Nala on the intervening night of March 17 and 18.

Unveiling the Extortion Plot

During interrogation, he revealed that Tapan had hatched a conspiracy to stage the firing incident to extort money and create fear among financiers, police said.

Subsequently, the prime accused, Tapan -- a bad character of the respective police station area -- was arrested from Sonia Camp.

Police said Tapan had taken a loan of around Rs 13 lakh, and with the intention of evading repayment, orchestrated the firing at his own restaurant.

"He wanted to project himself as a target of foreign-based gangsters to gain sympathy, publicity and establish dominance in the area, while also pressuring financiers," a senior police officer said.

Arrest and Recovery of Evidence

Further investigation led to the arrest of the shooter, Kamlesh, also a bad character of the area, who admitted to carrying out the firing as part of the conspiracy.

A country-made pistol, two live cartridges, two empty cartridges, the scooty used in the offence and clothes worn during the incident were recovered from the accused, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.