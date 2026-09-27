Delhi minister Parvesh Verma slaps man during road inspection

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma is embroiled in a significant controversy after allegedly slapping a man during a road quality inspection in Tilak Nagar, leading to widespread condemnation and demands for his arrest from Aam Aadmi Party leaders.

IMAGE: Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma slaps a man recording a road inspection in Delhi's Tilak Nagar. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma allegedly slapped a man recording a road inspection in Tilak Nagar, sparking a major political controversy.

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh questioned the quality of the newly laid road, pulling up sections by hand, and shared the video of the incident.

AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, demanded Verma's arrest, alleging he lost composure when confronted about poor road quality.

Verma denied the allegations, claiming the video was out of context and accused the AAP MLA of demanding a commission from the contractor.

The minister stated the Delhi government would conduct independent audits and core-cutting tests to verify road construction quality.

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma landed in a controversy on Sunday after a video showing him allegedly slapping a man recording a road inspection in Tilak Nagar circulated on social media.

AAP MLA from Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh, who was present at the spot, pulled out portions of the newly laid road surface by hand and questioned its quality. A young man standing nearby was recording the proceedings when Verma allegedly slapped him.

The incident, captured in a video shared by Singh on social media, triggered demands from AAP leaders for Verma's arrest, with party chief Arvind Kejriwal alleging that the minister lost his composure after local residents questioned the quality of the road.

Minister's Defence and Counter-Allegations

Responding to the allegations, Verma said the video being circulated by the Aam Aadmi Party was presented without context and accused the local AAP MLA of demanding a commission from the road contractor.

Verma said that Singh had complained of poor road construction work and when he visited the spot, he requested the AAP MLA to also come there. However, Verma alleged that Singh called AAP workers at the site and they abused him and his family, which led him to react in a manner any common man would do.

Verma said the Delhi government would get its road works independently audited, including through core-cutting tests, to establish the quality of construction.

He also alleged that attempts to obstruct government work or demand commissions would not be tolerated, while claiming that several roads in Delhi were being constructed after remaining neglected for years.

AAP's Continued Scrutiny and Demands

Kejriwal shared the video on X and said that he would visit Tilak Nagar on Monday to inspect the road.

According to the video, Verma was inspecting the road when Singh arrived at the spot and pulled out portions of its surface with his hand, alleging that the material was of poor quality and coming off easily.

Singh alleged that Verma had no response when questioned about the quality of the road and instead slapped the man recording the proceedings.

Political Fallout and Calls for Action

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that when Singh and local residents pulled out the road material by hand, Verma could not respond to their questions and instead slapped a young man. He further alleged that the minister left the spot afterwards.

AAP leader and Leader of Opposition Atishi alleged that public money had been spent on constructing a "poor quality" road and demanded that the Delhi Police immediately arrest Verma.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh contrasted the incident with the 10-year tenure of the Kejriwal government, saying AAP ministers and leaders used to meet people, listen to their problems and address their concerns.

He accused the BJP government of failing to respect people who question alleged corruption.

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar alleged, "Verma was acting like a goon rather than a minister" and demanded immediate police action against him.