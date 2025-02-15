HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Delhi Metro to File FIR Against Passengers Jumping Over Fare Gates

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 15, 2025 21:34 IST

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Saturday said it has taken cognisance of a viral video showing people jumping over automated fare collection gates at the Jama Masjid metro station and was in touch with police to file an FIR.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com

The incident took place on the Violet Line of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on February 13.

In the video, a large number of people could be seen jumping over the automated fare collection (AFC) gates with many filming the act on their cellphones.

 

"There was a temporary surge in the number of passengers for a brief period on Thursday evening when some of them bypassed the AFC gates by jumping over them to exit," said Anuj Dayal, the DMRC's principal executive director (corporate communications).

Security personnel and other staffers were present in adequate numbers to counsel the passengers and the situation was never out of control, he said, adding it was a momentary reaction by some passengers due to a sudden surge near the AFC gates.

"However, the DMRC has taken necessary cognisance of this matter as it is a breach of law and order. An investigation is being conducted to ensure that such incidents do not recur. The DMRC is interacting with the police authorities for the filing of an FIR," Dayal added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh
