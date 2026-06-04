HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Mayor's Office Under Threat: Security On High Alert

Delhi Mayor's Office Under Threat: Security On High Alert

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 04, 2026 20:07 IST

x

Delhi Police and security agencies swiftly responded to a bomb threat email received by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor's office, leading to an evacuation and thorough search, though no suspicious items were found.

Key Points

  • The MCD Mayor's office in New Delhi received a bomb threat via email on Thursday.
  • Delhi Police and security agencies, including bomb disposal units and sniffer dogs, responded immediately.
  • The entire office complex was evacuated, cordoned off, and thoroughly searched.
  • No suspicious objects were found, and normalcy was restored after the premises were declared safe.
  • An investigation is ongoing to trace the origin and sender of the threat email.

The office of the mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) received a bomb threat email on Thursday, prompting a security response and a thorough sanitisation of the premises, officials said.

According to officials, the threat mail was received on the official email ID of the mayor's office in the morning. Following the threat, Delhi Police and security agencies were immediately alerted, and teams comprising sniffer dog and bomb disposal unit personnel, rushed to the spot.

 

Security Protocols Activated After Threat

A MCD official said the entire office complex was evacuated and cordoned off as precautionary checks were carried out. "All rooms, adjoining areas and entry points were thoroughly checked."

No suspicious object was found during the search operation, officials said. Security personnel sanitised the area and normalcy was restored around 2 pm after the premises were declared safe.

Police said the origin of the email is being verified and further investigation is underway to trace the sender. Officials said standard security protocols were followed and there was no disruption to essential civic functioning for long.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Assembly Receives Bomb Threat Email, Security Increased
Delhi Assembly Receives Bomb Threat Email, Security Increased
'Delhi will become Khalistan': Hoax bomb threat targets Parliament, schools
'Delhi will become Khalistan': Hoax bomb threat targets Parliament, schools
More than 300 Delhi schools, several airports receive hoax bomb threats
More than 300 Delhi schools, several airports receive hoax bomb threats
Delhi Police Nab Suspect in Nationwide Bomb Threat Hoax
Delhi Police Nab Suspect in Nationwide Bomb Threat Hoax
Delhi bomb scare: Senders 'wanted to create panic'
Delhi bomb scare: Senders 'wanted to create panic'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

webstory image 2

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 12 Famous Novels Set In India

VIDEOS

WATCH: Kriti Sanon Stuns in Elegant Black Ensemble1:03

WATCH: Kriti Sanon Stuns in Elegant Black Ensemble

Zareen Khan's Effortless Beauty Leaves Fans Mesmerized0:56

Zareen Khan's Effortless Beauty Leaves Fans Mesmerized

WATCH: Tenkasi's 'Five Falls' Roar to Life After Heavy Rainfall1:00

WATCH: Tenkasi's 'Five Falls' Roar to Life After Heavy...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO