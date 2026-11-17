Discover how Gurugram police apprehended a 27-year-old man involved in a logistics fraud, recovering a Delhi resident's household belongings that were never delivered to Vadodara.

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Key Points A 27-year-old man, Rohit, was apprehended in Gurugram on Tuesday for allegedly cheating a Delhi resident.

The accused failed to deliver household belongings, including furniture and electronic appliances, after taking them for transportation to Vadodara.

Police recovered 21 carton boxes of household items and a scooter from a warehouse in Gurugram's Sector 112.

Rohit, involved in the packers and movers firm, assisted police in recovering the stored articles during interrogation.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

A 27-year-old man was apprehended in Gurugram for allegedly cheating a Delhi resident by failing to deliver his household belongings after taking them for transportation to Vadodara through a logistics firm, police said on Tuesday.

Investigation Leads To Recovery

The police recovered 21 carton boxes containing the complainant's household belongings, including furniture, electronic appliances and personal items, along with a scooter, from the accused, identified as Rohit, a resident of Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, they said.

The complainant had hired the packers and movers firm to transport his household articles from Delhi to Vadodara. However, the goods were never delivered to the destination, following which he approached the police.

A case was registered at Bindapur police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Accused Apprehended And Confesses

During the investigation, the police made several attempts to contact and trace the accused, but he remained unavailable. A police team subsequently tracked his movements through technical surveillance and apprehended him in Gurugram, they said.

During further investigation, the complainant's scooter was recovered. At the instance of the accused, the remaining household articles were also recovered from a warehouse in Gurugram's Sector 112, police said.

During interrogation, Rohit disclosed that he was actively involved in handling the affairs of the packers and movers firm and had dealt with the complainant regarding transportation of the household goods. He also disclosed where the articles had been stored and assisted the police in recovering them, they added.

The accused has no previous criminal involvement, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.