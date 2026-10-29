Delhi Police Arrest Two In Najafgarh Drain Murder Case

Delhi Police have swiftly arrested two suspects, Sagar and Parveen, in connection with the brutal murder of 32-year-old Vikram, whose body was discovered in the Najafgarh drain with bricks tied to it, prompting an ongoing investigation into the motive.

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Key Points Two men, Sagar and Parveen, were arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of 32-year-old Vikram.

Vikram's body, with bricks tied to it and an injury on his head, was found in the Najafgarh drain on Wednesday evening.

The victim had been reported missing by his family on October 27, after disappearing since October 25.

Police conducted manual and technical investigations, leading to the arrests within 12 hours of the body's recovery.

Further investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the murder and the specific roles of the accused.

Two men were arrested in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man whose body, with bricks tied to it, was found in the Najafgarh drain in southwest Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Details Of The Discovery

The deceased, Vikram, a resident of Badusarai, had been missing since October 25. His body was spotted by a driver returning home from work on Wednesday evening, following which a PCR call was made to Chhawla police station, they said.

During inspection, police found an injury on the right rear side of the victim's head, suspected to have been caused by a heavy object. Bricks had also been tied to the body, apparently to prevent it from floating to the surface, police said.

The family had approached Chhawla police station on October 27 to report Vikram missing, following which an FIR was registered, they said.

Arrests And Ongoing Probe

The accused were identified as Sagar, 26, and Parveen alias Bholu, 30, both residents of Badusarai, police said.

Following the recovery of the body, a crime team and a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team inspected the spot. The body was subsequently sent to a hospital mortuary for further proceedings, they said.

Police conducted manual and technical investigations, leading to the arrest of the two accused within 12 hours.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder and establish the individual roles of the accused, they added.