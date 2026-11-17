Delhi Police apprehended a suspect, Satinder alias Kanta, wanted in connection with a firing incident at a Paharganj bar, after he was injured in an exchange of fire in Sonia Vihar on Tuesday.

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Key Points A man wanted for a firing incident at a bar on Panchkuian Road in Paharganj was injured on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Satinder alias Kanta, sustained a bullet injury in his leg.

The injury occurred during an exchange of fire with police in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar.

The bar firing incident took place on Monday night, prompting a police search.

Satinder was shifted to a hospital for treatment after the encounter.

A man wanted in a firing incident at a bar on Panchkuian Road in Paharganj was injured in an exchange of fire with police in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar, officials said on Tuesday.

The firing incident at the bar took place on Monday night, following which the police launched a search for the accused.

The accused, Satinder alias Kanta, sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the exchange of fire when a police team went to Sonia Vihar to apprehend him, they said.

He was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Further details about the circumstances leading to the firing and the accused's alleged role in the bar incident are awaited.