A shocking discovery in northeast Delhi's Shahdara has led to a murder investigation after the partially burnt body of a 22-year-old man, identified as Sandeep, was found on Thursday, prompting police to question his friends.

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Key Points A 22-year-old man's partially burnt body was discovered in bushes in northeast Delhi's Shahdara on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Sandeep, was allegedly strangled with a belt and stabbed before an attempt was made to burn his body.

Sandeep was reportedly a substance addict and had been missing from his home for the last three to four days.

Police are currently questioning his friends to determine the circumstances of his death and identify those involved.

An eyewitness described finding a crowd and a belt around the victim's neck.

The partially burnt body of a 22-year-old man, who was allegedly strangled with a belt and stabbed before an attempt was made to burn it, was found in bushes in northeast Delhi's Shahdara on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep, a resident of the same area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R P Meena said.

Investigation Underway In Shahdara Murder

The body was spotted around 10.30 am in the bushes in the GTB Enclave police station area, following which a police team rushed to the spot, he said.

A crime team and forensic experts were also called to the scene to collect evidence.

"On reaching there, the local police saw that it was the body of a 22-23-year-old youth. He was strangled with a belt and an attempt was made to burn his body," Meena said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Sandeep was allegedly a substance addict and had been missing from his home for the last three to four days, the DCP said.

Police are questioning his friends to ascertain the circumstances leading to his death and identify those involved in the crime, he added.

An eyewitness, Bittu, told PTI that a crowd had gathered at the spot after the body was found.

"There was a crowd here. I was standing on the wall and watching. Everyone was saying that someone had been killed. Then the authorities asked us to help. I went to help them get the body. There was a belt around his neck," he said.

The body has been shifted to a mortuary for postmortem examination. Further investigation is underway.