Delhi man stabbed to death protecting woman from molesters

Delhi police are actively investigating a tragic incident in Bharat Nagar where a man was fatally stabbed while bravely defending a woman from alleged molesters, highlighting ongoing safety concerns in public spaces.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Man fatally stabbed protecting woman from alleged molesters in Delhi park.

Woman sustained serious knife injuries and is hospitalised.

Attack involved 4-5 youths who fled after the assault.

Delhi Police launched detailed investigation, scanning CCTV footage.

Authorities are working to identify attackers and determine the motive.

A man was stabbed to death while he was trying to protect a woman from a group of alleged molesters in a park in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar on Wednesday, police said. The woman also suffered serious knife injuries in the attack and was admitted to a hospital, they said.

According to preliminary information, four to five youths allegedly approached the man and the woman while they were sitting in the park.

The assailants allegedly began molesting the woman, and when the man objected, they attacked both of them with knives before fleeing the spot.

Police Launch Investigation Into Fatal Attack

The injured were rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where doctors declared the man brought dead. The condition of the injured woman is under observation, police said.

Senior police officers reached the crime scene soon after the incident and inspected the area.

A forensic team was also called to collect evidence from the spot.

The police have launched a detailed investigation and are scanning CCTV camera footage from the surrounding areas to identify the attackers and establish the sequence of events.

Efforts are also underway to ascertain the exact motive behind the assault. Further investigation is in progress.