Delhi Man Killed Over Matchbox Refusal; Three Accused Arrested

Discover how a seemingly minor refusal to lend a matchbox tragically escalated into a fatal stabbing in northwest Delhi, leading to the death of a construction worker and the arrest of three individuals.

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Key Points A minor argument over a matchbox in northwest Delhi tragically escalated into a fatal stabbing incident.

A 30-year-old construction worker, Bhawani, died from a deep stab wound, and another man, Asha Ram, sustained injuries.

The incident occurred near a wine shop in Keshav Puram after the victims allegedly refused to lend a matchbox.

Police have apprehended three accused, including the main assailant Naresh Bahadur, in connection with the murder and assault.

The deceased worker's family, based in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, is seeking swift justice for the tragic loss.

A seemingly trivial refusal to lend a matchbox to light a cigarette escalated into a fatal quarrel and stabbing in northwest Delhi, leaving a 30-year-old construction worker dead and another man injured, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in front of a wine shop in the Keshav Puram area when the victims, Bhawani and Asha Ram, allegedly got into an argument with three people after they were asked for a matchbox to light a cigarette, they said.

Escalation Of A Minor Dispute

According to police, the victims told the accused that they did not have a matchbox, following which a verbal spat broke out. The accused allegedly attacked the two men with fists and a knife during the heated exchange, a senior police officer said.

Bhawani was rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. He had sustained a deep stab wound on the left side of his back, the officer said.

Asha Ram, 32, suffered a stab injury to his left lower chest and was undergoing treatment. He was declared unfit to give a statement, police said.

Family Seeks Justice For Deceased Worker

The deceased's brother Ramcharan said he learnt about the attack after receiving a call from Asha Ram and immediately rushed to the hospital.

"I got a call from Asha Ram that both of the people had been stabbed. I had gone to Dwarka at that time but rushed to the hospital. My brother died in the hospital," Ramcharan said.

"He was on his way when someone asked for a bidi. Upon refusing, he was stabbed with a knife," he alleged.

Ramcharan said his brother was a construction worker and a native of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. He lived alone in Delhi for work, while his wife and three children stayed back in Amethi.

"He has three children. He used to live in Delhi alone while his family is back in Amethi," he said, adding that the family was seeking swift action against those responsible.

Ramcharan also demanded that the accused be arrested without delay. "His murderer should be held within 24 hours. Nothing has happened," he said.

Police Apprehend Accused In Stabbing Case

A case under sections 103(1) (murder) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Keshav Puram police station.

Police analysed technical inputs and developed local intelligence to identify those allegedly involved in the attack. The main accused, identified as Naresh Bahadur alias Nepali, 19, was apprehended along with Tarun, 19, and a juvenile, the officer said.

"Naresh stabbed both victims with a knife, while Tarun and the juvenile assaulted them with fists. We have recovered the weapon of offence at the instance of Naresh," the officer said.

Further investigation into the circumstances leading to the quarrel and the roles of all those involved is underway, police said.