Delhi Police Arrest Two With Criminal Records In Nand Nagri Murder Case

Delhi Police have arrested two individuals with extensive criminal records in connection with the brutal murder of Mohammad Anish during a botched robbery attempt in Nand Nagri, highlighting ongoing concerns about street crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two men were arrested for the murder of a 42-year-old man during an attempted robbery in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri.

The victim, Mohammad Anish, was found critically injured near a cinema hall and later declared dead at GTB Hospital.

Accused, Asif alias Ikkal (30) and Param Shivam (28), confessed to murdering Anish during the robbery attempt.

Police recovered the victim's mobile phone, Aadhaar card, and the knife allegedly used in the murder from the accused.

Both arrested individuals have extensive criminal histories, with Asif involved in six cases and Param Shivam in nine.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 42-year-old man near a cinema hall in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area during an attempted robbery, an official said on Thursday.

Police received information at around 4.39 am about an injured man lying on the road opposite the main gate of a cinema hall. A police team rushed to the spot and found the victim, later identified as Mohammad Anish (42), in a critical condition. He was immediately shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case under Section 103(1) (Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Nand Nagri police station, and an investigation was launched. Crime and forensic teams inspected the scene and collected crucial evidence. The deceased was later identified as Mohammad Anish, a resident of Kundanpur in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district.

Accused Confess To Robbery-Attempt Murder

Based on the information collected during the investigation, police arrested two accused, Asif alias Ikkal (30), a resident of Sunder Nagri, and Param Shivam (28), also a resident of Sunder Nagri. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that they had murdered Anish during an attempted robbery, police said.

The victim's mobile phone, Aadhaar card, and the knife allegedly used in the murder were recovered from their possession. Police said the verification of criminal records revealed that Asif was previously involved in six cases related to robbery, snatching, theft and violations of the Arms Act, while Param Shivam was found to be involved in nine cases related to robbery and house theft. Further investigation is underway, police added.