Delhi Man Murders Woman After Rejected Proposal

In a shocking incident in West Delhi, a 29-year-old man was arrested for the brutal murder of an 18-year-old woman at her workplace, highlighting the severe consequences of rejected marriage proposals and a disturbing history of stalking and violence.

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Key Points A 29-year-old man, Suraj, was arrested on Sunday for murdering an 18-year-old woman in a West Delhi clothing showroom on Saturday.

The murder occurred after the woman repeatedly refused Suraj's marriage proposals, leading to a history of alleged stalking, threats, and physical assault.

CCTV footage from the showroom purportedly showed Suraj assaulting the woman and dragging her towards the trial room before slitting her throat.

The accused showed no remorse during police questioning, despite a previous police complaint against him being withdrawn by the victim's family.

The victim's family had withdrawn the complaint around five months ago after her sisters, married to Suraj's brothers, were allegedly beaten by their husbands.

The 29-year-old man, arrested for killing an 18-year-old woman at the clothing showroom in West Delhi where she worked, after she refused his marriage proposal, showed no signs of remorse during questioning, police said on Monday.

Details Of The Brutal Murder

Suraj, a resident of Sudamapuri in Moti Nagar, was arrested on Sunday after the showroom owner, who witnessed the incident on CCTV footage, alerted the police on Saturday.

According to police, the accused had been pursuing the woman for over two years and had allegedly threatened to kill her several times after she turned down his proposal.

The two had a disagreement over the phone on Saturday, the day of the murder, following which Suraj reached the clothing showroom near the Moti Nagar Metro station, police said.

He allegedly got into an argument and then picked up a kitchen knife kept at the showroom before dragging her by her hair towards the trial room and slitting her throat. She died on the spot, they said.

Investigation And Accused's Lack Of Remorse

The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Saturday. The police received a PCR call about a woman lying unconscious at the showroom.

The store's owner had alerted the family and police after checking the CCTV footage, which purportedly showed Suraj assaulting her and dragging her towards the trial room.

"When we went inside, we saw a chunni near the trial room. Blood was flowing out from under its closed door," an eyewitness had said, describing the scene.

A police team found the woman lying in a pool of blood and the knife near her body. On Sunday, Suraj, a resident of Sudamapuri in Moti Nagar, was arrested.

During questioning, the accused showed no remorse over the killing, police said.

History Of Stalking And Family Intervention

The investigation has also brought to light a history of alleged stalking, threats and physical assault. The woman's family had earlier alleged that Suraj frequently harassed her, forcibly held her hand in public places, made incessant calls and monitored her social media accounts.

In January last year, Suraj had allegedly forced the victim into his car and assaulted her in a parking area. She later returned home with a black eye and bleeding, bruised lips, following which the family approached the police and lodged a complaint.

However, the family withdrew the complaint around five months ago, allegedly after her sisters were beaten by their husbands, who are Suraj's brothers, over the police action.

The victim's two sisters, Kajal and Poonam, are married to Suraj's brothers, Satyam and Shivam. The two women had allegedly faced frequent physical abuse by their husbands, the victim's family claimed.

She had left school and started working at the showroom, earning around Rs 13,000 a month to help support her family. Her mother said that on the day of the incident, she had cooked lunch before leaving for work.

The murder case was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on a complaint by Shabnam's brother. Further investigation is underway.