Delhi Man Killed Over Affair With Accused's Wife

Police in Delhi have arrested two men in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old in Karol Bagh, allegedly stemming from the victim's relationship with one of the accused's wives.

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Key Points A 28-year-old man and an associate were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering a 19-year-old in Karol Bagh.

The victim was reportedly in a relationship with the main accused's wife, living together for three months, which led to the crime.

The incident took place on November 4, leading to an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for murder and common intention.

Police apprehended the two accused from Tilak Nagar and recovered the weapon and scooter purportedly used in the crime.

It was also noted that the main accused's wife had been involved in an attempt to murder case registered in 2019.

A 28-year-old man allegedly murdered a 19-year-old man in central Delhi's Karol Bagh over his relationship with the accused's wife, with the help of an associate, police said on Tuesday.

Investigation Leads To Arrests

The two accused, Kunal alias Mukri (28) and Piyush alias Mental (22), have been arrested in connection with the murder, they said.

The deceased and Kunal's wife had allegedly been living together for around three months, which led to resentment and personal enmity between the accused and the victim, police said.

The incident took place on November 4, when police received information about a 19-year-old youth being stabbed in the Karol Bagh area. An FIR under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Prasad Nagar police station.

During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage and technical evidence, which allegedly revealed Kunal and Piyush's involvement in the crime.

Police subsequently apprehended the two accused from west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area.

The police also recovered the weapon allegedly used in the murder, along with the scooter purportedly used in the commission of the crime.

It also came to the police's notice that Kunal's wife had been involved in an attempt to murder case, registered at Karol Bagh police station in 2019.

Further investigation is underway, they added.