A tragic incident in Delhi's Bindapur saw a 24-year-old man allegedly hurl a filled LPG cylinder from a third-floor apartment, resulting in the death of a 28-year-old neighbour amidst ongoing disputes.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 24-year-old man in Bindapur, Delhi, allegedly threw a filled LPG cylinder from the third floor on Friday evening.

The cylinder struck and killed 28-year-old Sahil, a neighbour, who was standing outside the building.

Police are investigating multiple versions of events, including arguments with the accused's mother and another neighbour earlier in the day.

Authorities are trying to determine if the victim was the intended target or if the cylinder was thrown indiscriminately in a fit of rage.

The accused, Shivam Sharma, has been arrested and an FIR for murder has been registered as investigations continue.

A quarrel with occupants of his building took a deadly turn in southwest Delhi's Bindapur when a 24-year-old man, who was allegedly drunk, went upstairs in a fit of rage and threw a filled LPG cylinder from the third floor, killing a 28-year-old neighbour standing below, police said on Saturday.

Sources said the police are probing whether the accused intended to target someone else and the victim was at 'the wrong place at the wrong time'.

Fatal Incident Unfolds In Bindapur

The incident, which took place on Friday evening, has brought up multiple versions of what led to the fatal act, including an argument between the accused and his mother and a separate verbal altercation with a neighbour who had objected to his shouting.

Police are investigating all possible angles, including allegations raised by the victim's family, to establish whom the accused intended to target and what exactly prompted him to hurl the heavy cylinder from the third floor.

The victim, identified as Sahil (28), was standing outside Radhika Apartment in Bindapur Extension, near Talab Wala Park, when the filled LPG cylinder came crashing down on his head around 7 pm.

He suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital by local residents before being shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police Probe Multiple Motives Behind Cylinder Attack

According to one version that has emerged during the investigation, the accused, Shivam Sharma alias Shiv, was engaged in a heated argument with his mother. In a fit of rage, he allegedly went upstairs and threw the cylinder from the third floor.

Another angle being examined by investigators suggests that Sharma had a verbal altercation with another neighbour earlier in the day when he was drunk and shouting. The neighbour allegedly objected and asked him to keep calm. The exchange reportedly turned unpleasant, sources said.

In a fit of anger, Sharma allegedly went upstairs in the evening and threw the cylinder at the neighbour, who was standing with Sahil outside the building. But it struck the 28-year-old on the head.

Police sources said the verbal spat had taken place during the daytime when Sharma was allegedly heavily intoxicated. However, the cylinder was thrown in the evening, when he was reportedly in his senses.

Police are now trying to establish whether Sharma had deliberately targeted the neighbour with whom he had argued or whether the cylinder was thrown indiscriminately in a fit of rage, resulting in Sahil's death.

Investigation Continues Into Tragic Death

Police have registered an FIR of murder against Sharma and are questioning him to reconstruct the sequence of events.

The investigating team is also examining the circumstances preceding the incident and the allegations made by the victim's family.

A PCR call was received at Dabri police station around 7.15 pm on Friday, informing police that a man had thrown a gas cylinder from the third floor of a building and that the injured person had been taken to hospital.

Police said Sharma had allegedly been consuming alcohol since morning and had not gone to work that day. He works as a tailor at a factory in Bindapur.

The accused had first got into an argument with occupants of the building in the parking area, and the dispute allegedly escalated before the cylinder was thrown.

Victim's Family Demands Justice

Sahil lived on the first floor of the same building with his wife and their one-and-a-half-year-old son. He earned his livelihood by selling cosmetic products at a weekly market.

Sahil's father, Ashok, told PTI that his son was the only child and the family's sole hope. He alleged that an intoxicated man had destroyed their lives for no reason and demanded strict action against the accused.

Police are examining all versions of the incident, including the possibility that Sahil was not the intended target of the alleged attack.

The investigation will also establish whether the accused's dispute with his mother, the neighbour or other occupants of the building triggered the fatal act.