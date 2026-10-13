Delhi Man Shot In Sonia Vihar, Police Probe Underway

A 30-year-old man sustained gunshot injuries in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar on Tuesday, prompting a police investigation into the alleged firing incident.

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Key Points A 30-year-old man, Manish Yadav, was injured in a shooting incident in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area on Tuesday.

He was allegedly called out of his house over the phone before the attack and sustained gunshot injuries.

Police have initiated an investigation, scanning CCTV footage to identify the assailants.

The motive behind the attack and the identity of those involved are yet to be ascertained.

A 30-year-old man was injured after two to three rounds were allegedly fired at him in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area on Tuesday, police said.

Police Investigate Delhi Shooting

The victim, identified as Manish Yadav, was allegedly called out of his house over the phone before the attack, according to preliminary information.

He sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to a hospital's trauma centre.

Senior police officers and a crime team reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and initiated an investigation.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify the assailants and establish the sequence of events leading to the firing.

The motive behind the attack and the identity of those involved are yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.