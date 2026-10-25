Delhi Man Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances Before Divorce Hearing

A 30-year-old Delhi man's suspicious death, occurring just days before his divorce case hearing, has led his family to suspect foul play amidst allegations of recent threats.

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Key Points A 30-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Delhi, days before his divorce case hearing.

Munesh went missing on October 20 after attending a Dussehra fair and his phone was switched off after a call to his father.

His family suspects foul play, with his brother alleging Munesh received threats around 15 to 20 days ago.

Munesh was embroiled in a marital dispute, and his wife had been living at her parental home with their six-month-old daughter.

A 30-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances days before a hearing in his divorce case here, with his family suspecting foul play, police sources said.

Investigation Into Mysterious Disappearance

Munesh, a resident of Khajuri Khas in northeast Delhi, had gone to attend a Dussehra fair near the Yamuna floodplains on October 20 but went missing, according to his family, said the sources.

He called his father around 10 pm that night, saying he was returning home, but his mobile phone was switched off thereafter. When he failed to return, his family searched for him but could not trace him, the source added.

On Friday, police informed his father about his death. Munesh lived in E-Block, near Chand Bagh Pulia, and had previously worked as a flower seller. He was married, and the couple had a six-month-old daughter.

The couple was embroiled in a marital dispute, following which his wife had been staying at her parental home. Their divorce case was pending before the Karkardooma court.

The deceased's brother, Satya Prakash, alleged that Munesh had received threats around 15 to 20 days ago and expressed suspicion that some people may have conspired against him.