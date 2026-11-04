Man Arrested For Selling Illegal Firecrackers In Delhi

Delhi Police has apprehended a 26-year-old man and seized a significant quantity of illegal firecrackers from his East Delhi residence, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb illicit sales.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested a 26-year-old man in East Delhi on Wednesday.

Nearly 312 kg of illegal firecrackers were recovered from his residence.

The accused, Harshit Mittal, was allegedly selling firecrackers for quick money.

The arrest followed a tip-off and a raid conducted on November 3.

Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old man and recovered nearly 312 kg of illegal firecrackers from his residence in Delhi's Balbir Nagar in east Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Harshit Mittal, was allegedly selling illegal firecrackers from his house.

Acting on a tip-off, a team on November 3, conducted a raid at his residence and apprehended him, the officer said.

During the search, the police recovered 311.97 kg of illegal firecrackers, which were seized following due procedure and a case was registered at Shahdara police station.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he was working at a restaurant and earning a livelihood on daily wages. He started selling firecrackers for quick money.

Further investigation is underway, police said.