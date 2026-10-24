First Arrest Made In Siddaramaiah Sting Operation

The first arrest has been made in the alleged sting operation targeting former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, as a Delhi-based man was apprehended amidst ongoing police investigations into the controversial videos.

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Key Points A Delhi-based man, Ritesh Pandey, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged sting operation targeting former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Police are investigating Pandey's alleged links to a second-hand mobile phone suspected of being used to upload the controversial videos and are examining its digital trail.

Last month, two videos containing serious allegations against Siddaramaiah were uploaded on YouTube, leading him to obtain an injunction and lodge a police complaint.

Siddaramaiah had on Friday termed the alleged sting operation "totally concocted", while his son alleged involvement of a woman from the Congress and a media organisation head.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge assured a transparent and honest investigation, stating that those involved in the criminal conspiracy will be exposed in a few days.

A Delhi-based man was arrested in connection with the alleged sting operation targeting former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, marking the first arrest in the case, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Ritesh Pandey, was apprehended in Delhi and brought to Bengaluru for questioning, they said.

The police is probing his alleged links to a second-hand mobile phone, suspected to have been used to upload the alleged sting operation video, official sources said, adding that they are also examining its digital trail to identify the uploader and establish how the video was circulated on social media, and those behind it.

Sting Operation Background

Last month, two videos containing serious allegations against Siddaramaiah were uploaded on YouTube. The Congress leader subsequently moved the court and obtained an injunction barring the press from reporting on the videos. He has also lodged a police complaint seeking an investigation.

Siddaramaiah had on Friday termed the alleged sting operation targeting him as "totally concocted", saying it was intended to blackmail him and demanded a fair investigation to bring out the truth and identify those behind it.

His son and Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah had alleged that people from his own party, Congress, were behind a purported 'sting operation' aimed at tarnishing his father's image. Yathindra claimed that the video related to the alleged operation appeared to indicate the involvement of a woman from the Congress who wanted a party ticket from Puttur, as well as the head of a media organisation.

Minister Assures Thorough Probe

Meanwhile, pointing out that Siddaramaiah had expressed complete confidence into the probe into his complaint alleging a conspiracy against him, state Home Minister Priyank Kharge said, it is only a matter of time before those behind the alleged string operation are exposed.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Whoever is involved in the criminal conspiracy, where it took place, how it happened, who conducted the sting operation, why it was conducted, how the material came into someone's hands after so many years, how it was suddenly uploaded, and how it was publicised - all these aspects will be investigated. We will examine everything from the very beginning until the present. We will expose everything in a few days."

Police must conduct the investigation transparently, honestly and as quickly as possible, he said. "They are working on it; the investigation is on without any interference or political pressure from anyone, and it will be completed."

To a question on allegations that Congress members were involved in this case, the minister said that is already evident from the material available and faces visible, and they have been subjected to investigation.

"It is quite clear who is involved and what has happened. There is no need for me to spell it out separately. We (police) have summoned people involved and questioned them....Everyone whose name has been mentioned in the case has already been subjected to investigation. We have recorded their statements and documented the interrogations. We will place the details before you at the appropriate time," he said.

Some of them have reportedly become untraceable after the notice was issued, but efforts are underway to locate and question them, Kharge added, without revealing their identity.