Delhi Police have arrested a 31-year-old man from Bhopal for allegedly orchestrating a Rs 3 lakh share market investment fraud, highlighting the growing threat of cyber scams promising lucrative returns.

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Key Points A 31-year-old man was arrested from Bhopal on Friday for allegedly cheating a Delhi resident of Rs 3 lakh.

The accused lured the complainant into investing in the share market with promises of substantial returns.

East Delhi's Shahdara district cyber police traced the cheated money to a bank account in Bhopal's Awadhpuri.

The accused, Sourabh Kumar Ahirwar, had prior experience with an investment advisory company.

An e-FIR was registered on October 14 after the accused stopped responding to the victim.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested from Bhopal for allegedly cheating a Delhi resident of Rs 3 lakh by luring him into investing in the share market with promises of handsome returns, police said on Friday.

Details Of The Investment Scam

The accused, identified as Sourabh Kumar Ahirwar, was arrested by a team of East Delhi's Shahdara district cyber police after it traced the cheated money to a bank account operated from Bhopal's Awadhpuri, they said.

The complainant, a resident of Jagatpuri, received a call from an unidentified person offering lucrative investment opportunities and assuring substantial profits.

Gaining his confidence, the caller allegedly induced him to transfer Rs 3 lakh. Later, the accused stopped responding. Following this, an e-FIR was registered on October 14.

Police said the accused had earlier worked with an investment advisory company and was familiar with techniques used to attract investors.

After leaving the job, he allegedly started cheating people by promising high returns on share market investments. A police team travelled to Bhopal and apprehended him after confronting him with technical evidence. Further investigation is underway.