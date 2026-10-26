Delhi Police Nab Man For Rs 29,500 Loan Fraud

Delhi Police have arrested a 24-year-old man, Krishan Kumar, for allegedly defrauding a woman of Rs 29,500 by falsely promising a low-interest Rs 26-lakh bank loan.

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Key Points A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly cheating a Delhi woman of Rs 29,500.

The accused, Krishan Kumar, promised a Rs 26-lakh bank loan at a low interest rate but failed to provide it after collecting processing charges.

A case was registered in Shahdara on October 20 under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following the woman's complaint.

Police apprehended Kumar in the Kapashera area of Delhi after technical analysis of his mobile number.

Kumar, a former direct selling agent for an online loan application, resorted to fraud after losing his job.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating a Delhi woman of Rs 29,500 on the pretext of arranging a Rs 26-lakh bank loan at a low interest rate, police said on Monday.

The accused, Krishan Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur, allegedly posed as a loan facilitator and promised to arrange the loan through a bank. He obtained the woman's documents and induced her to transfer Rs 29,500 as processing charges, but the promised loan was never provided, police said.

Case Registered And Investigation

A case under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered in Shahdara on October 20 following the woman's complaint.

During the investigation, a police team conducted a technical analysis of the mobile number used to contact the complainant and found that it was active in the Kapashera area of Delhi. Acting on the leads, the team traced and apprehended Kumar from the area, police said.

Accused's Modus Operandi

One mobile phone allegedly used in the commission of the offence, and two debit cards linked to the accused's bank accounts were recovered during the investigation, they said.

Police said the accused had earlier worked with an online loan application as a direct selling agent, assisting in the processing of bank loans. After losing his job, he allegedly started cheating people by falsely promising to arrange loans at attractive interest rates.