Delhi Police Arrest Man In Moti Nagar Trial Room Murder Case

Delhi Police have arrested a man in connection with the brutal murder of an 18-year-old woman whose throat was slit inside a clothing showroom's trial room in Moti Nagar, with personal relationship issues suspected as the motive.

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Key Points A man named Suraj has been arrested for allegedly murdering an 18-year-old woman in a west Delhi clothing showroom's trial room, police said on Sunday.

The victim, Shabnam, was found on Saturday evening with her throat slit using a sharp-edged weapon.

Police suspect the murder was a result of a soured personal relationship between the accused and the victim over the past few months.

CCTV footage is being examined, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact motive and sequence of events.

A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering an 18-year-old woman by slitting her throat inside a trial room of a clothing showroom in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

Accused Arrested And Questioned

The accused, identified as Suraj, was arrested by the Delhi Police following an investigation into the incident.

"He is being questioned to ascertain the exact motive behind the murder, including whether it was linked to a suspected fallout in his personal relationship with the victim," a senior police officer said.

The victim, Shabnam, worked at the showroom near the Moti Nagar metro station and lived with her family in west Delhi.

Her body was found inside the trial room on Saturday evening, with her throat slit using a sharp-edged weapon.

Motive And Ongoing Investigation

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused allegedly knew the victim and was previously on friendly terms with her. However, their relationship had reportedly soured over the past few months.

Police suspect that strained personal relations and possible unrequited love could have led to the murder. The accused will be questioned in detail to establish the circumstances leading to the crime and ascertain the main motive, the officer said.

The incident came to light around 9 pm on Saturday when showroom employees, while preparing to close the establishment, checked the trial room and found Shabnam lying in a pool of blood.

They immediately alerted the police, following which a team rushed to the spot and found injury marks on her neck caused by a sharp-edged weapon.

The body was subsequently taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

Police also examined CCTV footage from the showroom to reconstruct the sequence of events and establish the accused's movements before and after the crime. Further investigation is underway.