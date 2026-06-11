Seelampur Murder: Husband Arrested For Killing Wife With Hammer

Delhi Police have swiftly apprehended a 36-year-old man in Seelampur for the alleged murder of his wife with a mini hammer following a domestic dispute, highlighting the tragic consequences of escalating arguments.

Key Points A 36-year-old man, Daud Ishaq Khan, was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in Seelampur, Delhi.

The incident occurred after an argument, where the accused reportedly assaulted his 35-year-old wife with a mini hammer.

Delhi Police apprehended the suspect within hours using technical and local intelligence.

The victim was declared brought dead at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

Police have recovered the weapon of offence and sent the body for postmortem.

Police arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife with a mini hammer following an argument at their Seelampur residence on Thursday. Officials said the accused, Daud Ishaq Khan, was apprehended within hours of the incident after a police team traced him using technical and local intelligence inputs.

Delhi Police Swiftly Apprehends Suspect

According to police, they received information early Thursday that a man had allegedly assaulted his wife at their home in the Gautampuri area in northeast Delhi and fled the scene. Officials said a police team found a 35-year-old woman lying injured in the house. She was shifted to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, they said.

Police registered a case at Seelampur police station and launched an investigation. "A team examined the crime scene, collected evidence and worked on available leads to identify and trace the suspect," a senior police officer said.

Argument Escalates To Fatal Assault

During the investigation, police zeroed in on the accused and subsequently apprehended him. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had quarrelled with his wife over a trivial issue. The argument escalated and he allegedly assaulted her with a mini hammer, causing fatal injuries, police said. Police recovered the weapon of offence, a mini hammer. Police said the woman's body has been sent for a postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.