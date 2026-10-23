Delhi Police Arrest Man For Rs 2 Lakh Garment Supply Fraud

Delhi Police have apprehended a 41-year-old man, Pawan Kumar Dugar, for allegedly defrauding a garment trader of Rs 2 lakh by posing as a supplier of ready-made garments and sewing machine materials.

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Key Points A 41-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly cheating a garment trader of around Rs 2 lakh.

The accused, Pawan Kumar Dugar, posed as a supplier and contacted the complainant on July 6.

Dugar allegedly used fake catalogues, invoices, and transport documents to gain the complainant's confidence.

The complainant transferred approximately Rs 2 lakh but never received the ordered goods.

Police traced Dugar to Badarpur and recovered a mobile phone used in the alleged fraud.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating a garment trader of around Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of supplying ready-made garments and sewing machine materials, an official said on Friday.

Details Of The Alleged Fraud

The accused, Pawan Kumar Dugar, was arrested following a technical investigation. According to the police, the complainant, who is engaged in manufacturing ready-made garments and dealing in garment-related materials, alleged that he was contacted by Dugar on July 6, posing as a supplier.

The accused allegedly shared catalogues, invoices and transport-related documents to gain the complainant's confidence and assured him of the timely delivery of the goods, police said.

Relying on these representations, the complainant transferred approximately Rs 2 lakh through multiple transactions. However, the ordered goods were never delivered, and the money was not returned.

During the investigation, a team traced the accused to Badarpur and apprehended him. A mobile phone allegedly used by Dugar to contact the complainant was recovered during the operation. Further investigation is underway, police said.